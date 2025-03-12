2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: All Of The MPG, None Of The Effort

Is the Kia Sorento Hybrid worth the extra money over its gas-only sibling? Buyers of three-row SUVs are spoiled for choice these days, though electrified options are rarer, especially if you don't have a luxury car budget.

Those already onboard with EVs might — not unfairly — sniff at hybrids. After all, though they're great for squeezing out extra fuel economy, at the end of the day you're still putting gasoline in, and getting all the usual emissions out. If you have the charging provisions, then a full EV or even a plug-in hybrid has some clear advantages.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Mild-hybrids, like this 2025 Sorento HEV, though, aren't entirely lacking in advantages. If you don't have a charger — perhaps you street park, or live in an apartment building with no EV provisions — then the ease of pumping gas will appeal; similarly, there's no need to change any behaviors to address EV range anxiety. In theory, you can drive the Sorento Hybrid just like you would a gas-only Sorento Turbo, only get more than 10 mpg better fuel economy.

