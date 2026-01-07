Honda Barely Changed The 2026 Ridgeline, And That Might Come Back To Bite It

The second-generation Honda Ridgeline was last redesigned in 2017. There were some styling and equipment updates to the pickup back in 2021, and there have been some tech updates over the years, but it's mostly the same truck underneath that it has been for nearly a decade now. It's still a spacious, crew-cab-only, unibody pickup truck, powered by a V6, offering a unique set of virtues compared to most other mid-size pickups. Its utilitarian design, comfortable ride, spacious interior, and impressive handling characteristics continue to shine through, but the 2026 Ridgeline lives in a very different world.

When the second-generation Ridgeline launched in 2017, there was no Ford Maverick. The plush Hyundai Santa Cruz didn't exist yet, either. The hybridization of popular midsize pickups like the Toyota Tacoma hadn't hit the market yet, and the Ridgeline made sense for buyers who wanted a friendly approach to truck ownership without the comfort drawbacks typically associated with pickups. Small and mid-size pickup trucks have become much more competitive in the nine years since the second-gen Ridgeline was introduced.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The 2026 Honda Ridgeline gets a new paint color and an available black roof on the top-trim model, but no changes elsewhere. The Ridgeline's platform-sibling, the Passport, got a new look and lots of changes for 2026, so maybe the Ridgeline is next, but those are changes we're still waiting for. For now, the Ridgeline has to compete with an ever-advancing and expanding field of competitors.