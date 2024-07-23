2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Review: Hybrid Power And Trick Seats Make An Off-Road King

Few drivers truly require the off-road talents of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, but America seldom lets excess get in the way of a good time. Most extreme factory-spec of the most capable Tacoma to-date, the TRD Pro represents Toyota's vision of what a midsize pickup dispatched — at high speed — into the wilderness should consist of. It's not quite the recipe truck aficionados might have expected.

So, the wheels are vast and the bodywork burly, but there's no V6 or V8 under the hood. Instead, Toyota provides a judicious application of electrification, ignoring snide whispers of "the Tacoma is a Prius, now" and instead relying on meaty torque to out muscle rivals.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the fourth-generation Tacoma, the TRD Pro's challenge becomes even more focused. On the one hand, there are capable midsize alternatives from Chevrolet and Ford wanting to take the battle off-road. Meanwhile, with the arrival of the Tacoma Trailhunter — a specific trim intended to capitalize on the rise of overlanding — the TRD Pro must work all the harder to justify its $63,900 (plus destination) spot at the top of the Tacoma tree.