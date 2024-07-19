2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Review: Better Than The Badge

There's a danger, bringing back a beloved nameplate, of too high expectations. Then there's the fact — as the auto industry has discovered over, and over, again — that you can't please all the people, all the time. Latest to flirt with such struggles is the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, a familiar badge but (for American drivers, at least) on a smaller SUV this time around.

In off-roading circles, the Land Cruiser has a haloed reputation. Rock-solid reliability meets old-school practicality: no surprise, then, that old examples still command sizable prices. This new 2024 Land Cruiser, though, isn't the successor to the old, full-size Land Cruiser J200, North American sales of which ceased in 2021. That was the J300, sold in various global markets, but never making it to the U.S. and Canada.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Instead, we get what other markets call the Land Cruiser Prado. Though smaller physically, it also has a smaller price tag. There's no Prado branding for the North American version, but still a body-on-frame platform, full-time 4WD, and more off-road niceties than most drivers will ever require. You could get hung up on a badge, then, or you could just embrace the chunky styling.