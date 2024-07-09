2024 Lexus GX Review: Serious SUV Brings Big Capability With A Big Price

That the 2024 GX manages to stand out even in Lexus' SUV-heavy line-up is as much a matter of legacy as it is styling and capability. To describe the third generation truck as "long anticipated" is to undersell even the lengthy timescales typical of the automotive industry. At almost a decade and a half old, the prior version of the GX was starting to feel less like a foundation of Lexus' range, as much as simply forgotten.

GX fans, then, could've been excused a dual sense of dread. On the one hand, Lexus might've simply decided that there was no place left for a body-on-frame SUV with real off-road talents, particularly given the existence of the similarly-scaled TX and LX.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Arguably more ominous, though, was the possibility of a new GX that abandoned the very things which made the nameplate popular. A platform that concentrated more on pavement-based comfort than roaming off-road; a drivetrain that put frugality first, not flexible capability. Reinvention, we can stomach, but assimilation? No, surely not for the Lexus GX.