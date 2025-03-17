2025 Chevrolet Colorado Review: ZR2 Bison Is A Beast, But Is Trail Boss Enough?

Getting muddy is one of my favorite hobbies. On my two feet (or my Chevro-legs as my father calls them), I still splash in puddles like I did when I was a child. Driving isn't any different. If I see a puddle on the street, especially if I'm driving a truck, you better believe I'm heading straight for it. Muddy off-road puddles? Even better. And that's how I ended up at the local pay-n-spray car wash at 1AM, trying to get all the dirt off the 2025 Colorado before I had to return it to the folks at Chevrolet. Since there was rain in the weather forecast the same week I had a Colorado to test, there was only one thing to do: play in whatever mud the weather created.

The Colorado in question was the ZR2, the most off-road capable version of the midsize Chevy truck with the extreme off-road Bison package added on for good measure. Off-roading would obviously be a must-do, bit it wasn't the only thing on my schedule. I also had a few days of travel on the calendar, with a trip planned to the mountains for an escape from the city. As it turns out, hustling up a mountain road is a hobby of mine too, so on the surface, this was the perfect week to test the truck out.