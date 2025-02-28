2025 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Review: Pickup Problems

The 2025 Frontier Pro-4X is a deeply confusing vehicle. On paper, everything about it sounds excellent. It has plenty of power: 310 horsepower from a 3.8-liter V6. It has an electronic locking rear differential, for when you need some extra granularity when rock crawling. It has a two-speed transfer case like any 4x4 should have. It even has Bilstein shocks, and tow hooks and tie-downs everywhere. It sounds and looks great. Nissan has always nailed how to make a paint scheme look fantastic.

But words and looks can be deceiving, because when put all together, the Frontier is a bit of a mess.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

Let's start with the positives. Nissan made a good looking truck, mean and ready to tackle whatever off-road oriented task you have for it. The interior is also well appointed, like a lot of other current Nissans. There are leather accents, a heated steering wheel, a 10-speaker sound system furnished by Fender, and even a sunroof. I can't recall the last time I saw a proper sunroof on a mid-size truck. It also has all of the safety and assist gadgets you would expect, like rear cross traffic alerts, a 360 degree camera system, and adaptive cruise control. It's not a Cadillac or Mercedes by any stretch of the imagination, but it's not a hateful place to be (if you can get over the road noise and the 18 miles per gallon thirst).

