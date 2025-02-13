2025 Nissan Kicks Review: SR Premium Gets The Toys, But Is It Best For Your Budget?

Among the car enthusiast crowd, compact SUVs like the Nissan Kicks get a bad reputation. People call them soulless, uninspired, and the automotive equivalent of elevator music. I think that's an unfair characterization of not only crossovers, a segment that has very wide appeal over many demographics, but specifically a budget-oriented car like the Kicks. That's not to say that this little Nissan is entirely flawless, nor a perfect union of engineering and soul. It's not. But if you buy cars for that purpose, the Kicks is decidedly not for you, and that's perfectly fine.

Advertisement

Like its sedan brother Sentra, the Kicks does exactly its stated purpose and not an iota more. I drove a first generation Nissan Kicks for all of 25 seconds when I was interning for MotorWeek, and I fondly recall it as the most hateful car I had ever driven. So, when I received word that A 2025 Kicks SR was due to arrive on my driveway, I was ready to let the hate flow through me like some sort of Sith Lord. Fortunately for my blood pressure, Nissan, and my ability to write satire, the little crossover did not elicit those feelings.