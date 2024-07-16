2025 Infiniti QX80 Review: Big SUV Brings Big Improvements (And Big Questions)

Leather seats, lashings of torque, and casting a big shadow aren't enough to distinguish yourself in the luxury segment anymore, a reality the Infiniti QX80 had plenty of time to realize. Now, with a dramatically upgraded 2025 QX80 headed to dealerships, it's an opportunity for Nissan's cosseting cousin to prove its recipe of body-on-frame capacity mixed with a high-end interior is still relevant in a fiercely competitive market.

The old QX80 wasn't a bad car, it just wasn't good enough. Not even by the measure of the luxury three-row SUV set, but the benchmark set by the unexpectedly polished second-generation Armada. Given the price delta, and the way Nissan had upgraded the latest Armada's cabin, it was tough to recommend the aging Infiniti.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2025 QX80, Infiniti has cranked up the horsepower, the scale, and the starting price. It also leans into the sort of high-tech features luxury buyers expect now, making more equipment standard. The biggest question remains, though: after so long out of three-row SUV contention, has Infiniti done enough to not only modernize the new QX80, but make it memorable?