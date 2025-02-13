2025 Nissan Sentra SR Review: Cheap Sedan Is Great, But There's A Better Option

With the average selling price of a new car in the U.S. drifting ever-northward, along with the prevalence of crossovers and SUVs, it's easy to forget that relative bargains can still be found elsewhere on dealership forecourts. Take, by way of excellent example, the 2025 Nissan Sentra.

Priced from $21,590 (plus $1,140 destination), it's not only one of the automaker's most affordable models — only the smaller Versa undercuts it — but one of the cheapest new vehicles on the U.S. market today. It'd be easy to assume, then, that the Sentra experience is one of hair-shirt sacrifice.

Certainly, if you go in expecting all the bells & whistles from luxury cars, you'll probably be disappointed. Yet the standard equipment list for a 2025 Sentra includes features that were paid extras on new models only a few years ago, spanning infotainment, comfort, and active safety. There's clearly more here than just a value play.