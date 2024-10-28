14 Of The Most Reliable Used Cars You Can Buy Under $15,000 (According To Consumer Reports)
Buying a used car can sometimes be a gamble, especially if you have a small budget. While it's true that used cars can have issues, even a brand-new car needs maintenance and sometimes repairs (and they aren't always cheap). Yet there are some used cars with a reputation for being more reliable than others, and Consumer Reports keeps track of the best-performing.
To figure out which of the most reliable used cars are also affordable, we took Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable used car brands as a starting point. Then, we searched for cars in the top positions with a price filters of $15,000 maximum on common vehicle listing sites. What we came up with is a list of reliable cars from four different brands that you can find for under $15,000. We also chose model years within the Consumer Reports study's scope, which means all these vehicles were released between 2014 and 2019 (between five and 10 years old).
Note that prices can vary by location and, of course, vehicle quality and mileage, but that all of these models can be found for less than $15,000 on various big-name used car sales websites. Our prices come from listings on Cars, Carmax, and Autotrader, and are dealer-only rather than private sellers. We skipped results that were of damaged or non-running. While nationwide listings are used where possible, the central search area is a Los Angeles metro (the second-largest in the United States), so search results may vary.
Lexus ES
In Consumer Reports' study, Lexus was the most reliable used car brand, with a ranking of 75. The ranking was determined based on consumer-reported issues with vehicles five to 10 years old across 20 different problem areas. Lexus also toots its own horn by calling out a JD Power study that ranked it number one in dependability. While that study was done in 2023 and, ostensibly, included newer vehicles, Lexus clearly has a good reputation.
Another of Lexus' claims refers to the Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards, which Lexus also earned. That might mean higher sticker prices up-front on a used Lexus ES, but it also suggests your used car should retain its value comparatively longer than other cars. While Lexus making the ranking for most reliable is not entirely surprising, models coming in under $15,000 are. Not every Lexus ES is under $15,000, but we found a few across some auto sales sites.
At the time of writing, Cars listed multiple Lexus ES vehicles under $15,000, including a 2016 ES 350 Base for $13,550 (around 179,000 miles). Autotrader offered a 2014 ES 350 for $10,995 (with 158,000 miles) and a 2015 ES 350 (about 98,000 miles) for $14,450. Carmax had no Lexus ES models under $15,000, but two were listed at under $16,000.
Lexus ES Hybrid
The Lexus ES Hybrid was another high-performing Lexus in Consumer Reports' study. The cheapest Lexus hybrid you can buy brand-new in 2024 is over $37,000, but an older model is far more affordable. For search purposes, note that the Lexus ES hybrid is denoted as the ES 300h, although Consumer Reports listed it only as "ES Hybrid."
Not every ES hybrid will meet our requirements, so consider model years before you go searching. According to Google's price aggregation on 2014 Lexus ES hybrid models listed across the web, the average selling price is between $7,000 and $21,000, while on the other end of Consumer Reports' year limits, a 2019 is pricier at between $29,000 and $37,000. Even a 2015 model might be too pricey for this list, as Google suggests prices start at $16,000 for that year.
During our research, Cars had a 2014 Lexus ES 300h Base available for $13,000 (about 173,000 miles). Autotrader had three 2014 Lexus ES 300h ranging from around 120,000 to 181,000 miles and all under $13,000. Carmax had no 300h models available under $15,000.
The good news is that if you're hoping to purchase a reliable hybrid car for under $15,000, Lexus isn't the only option. Consumer Reports has other hybrids ranked in its reliability study, and some do come in under our set price ceiling.
Lexus RX
Not every Lexus model knocks it out of the park, and to be fair, we've found that earlier RX models are used options you should avoid. That said, Consumer Reports found that 2014 and newer models were, on average, more reliable than any other make featured in its research.
The Lexus RX is another Lexus option that may be more affordable the older model year you choose. For reference, Google's amalgamation of data suggests that 2014 Lexus RX models start at around $15,000, with a ceiling of around $23,000 for that year. You might have a harder time finding an RX at this price point, but it's not impossible.
We were able to find a couple, and one wasn't the absolute oldest option on the market, either. Before we dive into the nitty gritty, though, keep in mind that Lexus (through one of its dealerships) claims that a Lexus RX can "last for 250,000 miles or more" when properly cared for. What's more, other studies have also named the RX350 one of the most reliable cars, citing 2014 and 2018 as the best years based on reliability, performance, and safety.
When we scoured the web for an affordable Lexus RX, Cars had a 2014 listed at $14,900 (at just over 140,000 miles). Autotrader had a 2015 Lexus RX 350 FWD for $13,395 (with about 132,000 miles). Carmax did not have any Lexus RX listings within our year or price specs.
Toyota Camry
I'm not the only person who has driven a Toyota Camry into the ground, easily surpassing 250,000 miles before hitting some non-repairable issue. That experience, though, is the reason I'm not surprised that Camry models between 2014 and 2019 excelled in Consumer Reports' research.
There is a lot to know before buying a Camry, but a used Toyota might be a good choice, based on the Consumer Reports data and the availability of this make and model. Toyotas often saturate the resale market, as we discovered while searching for all the deals.
Cars had over 900 nationwide Toyota Camry listings with various trim packages, including LE, XSE, and SE. Model years ranged from 2014 to 2018, with the lowest-pricest being a 2014 Camry for $5,500 (with around 181,000 miles) and the most expensive at exactly $15,000 being a 2015 with only 48,754 miles. Similarly, Autotrader had over 1,270 results, the lowest-priced of which was a 2014 XLE with slightly over 291,000 miles, listed at $2,995. On Autotrader, $15,000 could get you a 2014 Camry with under 64,000 miles on it.
Even Carmax, which seems to average higher prices than Cars and Autotrader, had over 30 listings for Toyota Camry models under $15,000. Carmax's best deal was a 2014 Camry with 95,000 miles.
Toyota Corolla
The eleventh-generation Corolla, from 2013 to 2019, was perhaps the least remarkable of any generation, but that doesn't mean it wasn't reliable. According to Consumer Reports' rankings, the Corolla was one of Toyota's top performers in the reliability study and one of the most affordable in the brand's lineup. The Corolla is known for some issues, such as transmission problems, but you can't beat the price, based on our research, and an endorsement from Consumer Reports speaks volumes.
Like the Camry, the Toyota Corolla is ubiquitous at used car dealerships nationwide, and you don't have to look far to get a good deal. When we looked for Corollas for sale, Cars had over 1,200, with the most affordable starting at $4,500 for a 2014 Corolla L with roughly 193,000 miles.
Autotrader's prices started at only $1,800 for a 2014 Corolla with under 138,000 miles, with nearly 2,000 results in the Los Angeles area alone. Carmax prices began at just under $13,000 for a 2015 Corolla L with about 118,000 miles, but there were at least 50 listings to choose from.
Toyota Prius
While you should always do your homework before buying a Prius, even Consumer Reports agrees that an older-model hybrid isn't a bad idea. My 2013 Prius has over 100,000 miles and still runs well, for one anecdote. Based on the Consumer Reports statistics, 2014 to 2019 Prius models perform admirably. However, while the Prius was one of the models considered in Consumer Reports' statistics, it's worth noting that there were many others that factored into the reliability verdict. Not every one of the nearly 20 models is available for less than $15,000.
You'll also find plenty of Priuses on the market, with hundreds available at Cars and starting as low as around $5,000 for a 2015 with 249,000 miles. Autotrader, similarly, has hundreds of Prius models listed; as little as $2,400 can get you a 2014 Prius with a bit over 243,000 miles. Even the generally higher-priced Carmax showed a handful of Prius models for under $14,000 and as low as 86,000 miles.
Toyota RAV4
Another easily recognizable Toyota, the RAV4 is known to have some common problems, but it's also one of the best used models to buy when it comes to price and reliability. Along with the Camry, Corolla, and Prius, the RAV4 is a highly affordable used vehicle under Toyota's umbrella, and it contributed to the manufacturer earning a 72 reliability rating in Consumer Reports' survey. Given that a 2025 Toyota RAV4 is available for around $31,000, you can see where older models are supremely budget-friendly.
RAV4 is an easily-available Toyota model at two of our selected dealerships. Cars listed hundreds of RAV4s starting at under $7,000 for a 2016 RAV4 LE with a bit over 257,000 miles. The priciest RAV4 (at exactly $14,999) from Cars was a 2014 XLE with around 36,000 miles.
Autotrader offered hundreds more results than Cars, with RAV4s starting at under $5,000 (in the case of a 2014 LE with over 203,000 miles). Carmax's inventory was limited to two models with over 119,000 miles.
Mazda 3
Mazda was Consumer Reports' third most reliable brand after Lexus and Toyota, with Mazda earning a 59 overall. While that's quite a few points behind the two more reliable manufacturers, the stats were good enough to push Mazda ahead of more than 20 other brands.
The Mazda3 does clock in at under $15,000 for some older years, closer to 2014 than today, but we found plenty of listings available. By plenty, we again mean hundreds; Cars listed countless Mazda3 models of various trims with as few as 20,000 miles (on a 2016 i Sport priced at around $13,000) and for prices as low as $6,000 (for a 2014 i Touring with around 192,000 miles).
Autotrader delivered over 700 results, and the most affordable Mazda3 was $4,000, albeit with over 244,000 miles. Carmax surprised us with dozens of Mazda3 listings starting at $12,000, with some — like a 2014 i Sport — closer to $14,000 but with as few as 74,000 miles.
Mazda CX-3
Mazda discontinued the CX-3 due to the larger CX-5 outselling its smaller sibling, but that doesn't mean there was anything inherently wrong with the compact SUV (plus, the Australian market loved it). This is another reliable car with older model years widely available, and for well under $15,000. An interesting perk with the CX-3 is the fact that it came out in 2016, so you won't find older models at any dealerships. If you're looking for a newer used Mazda that's still considered reliable (and affordable), it's easy to find a CX-3 at most dealerships.
Cars had 90 listings of Mazda CX-3s, with the most affordable listed at just under $10,000 (and with around 138,000 miles). Autotrader revealed over 100 results, and the cheapest listing was a 2018 Touring model with about 169,000 miles; the asking price was under $5,000. Carmax did not have any CX-3 listings, though it did have other sub-$15,000 Mazda models available.
Mazda CX-9
Older-model CX-9s are some to steer clear of, but a 2014 or newer should be a reliable bet, according to Consumer Reports. The younger sibling of Mazda's discontinued CX-3, the CX-9 was originally priced higher but offered more power plus more seating. If you're in the market for a large SUV for the family — from a reliable brand — and want to pay $15,000 or less, consider a Mazda CX-9.
More than 100 CX-9s were listed on Cars at the time of this writing, and the cheapest started at under $5,000 (a 2014 with around 175,000 miles). Many 2019 models were priced closer to $15,000 while still coming in under budget. Mazda CX-9s at Autotrader started at $8,000 (for a 2014 Touring model with over 142,000 miles), but more than 100 options were available, ranging up to 2019 Touring options with around 113,000 miles. Even Carmax had a handful of CX-9s, though its prices start closer to $13,000 for 2014 model years.
Honda Accord
Honda came in fifth on Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable used cars you can buy. We had to skip Acura as none of its models were available for under $15,000, and Honda's combined reliability and affordability were not surprising in the least. First up is the Accord, a long-running contender against Toyota's Camry.
The Honda Accord comes in a range of trims, so you may want to read up before test driving. That said, all our used car dealerships had Accords in stock, with plenty of options. Cars had over 1,000 listings, the cheapest starting at $6,000 (for a 2017 EX-L with over 141,000 miles) and the ones closer to $15,000 with fewer miles.
Autotrader offered up over 1,400 results, with an entry point of $2,150 for a 2014 EX-L with over 284,000 miles. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend a car with that many miles, it's impressive that an Accord can achieve that! Lastly, Carmax offered clean-looking older models (2014 to 2016) for as low as $14,000.
Honda Civic
Buying a Honda Civic might seem like a no-brainer, especially as the brand is endorsed by Consumer Reports as a reliable option. Civics have been known to stay on the road far beyond 200,000 miles and even up to 300,000, according to Honda. Still, there's a lot to know before buying a Civic, so do your research and bring your questions before a test drive. Fortunately, you'll have no shortage of used Civics to choose from really anywhere in the United States under $15,000.
Cars had over 1,300 Honda Civics for sale when we dove in, the cheapest costing less than $6,000, although that particular listing advertised a 2015 LX with over 202,000 miles. Autotrader had an impressive 1,700+ results, with apparently drivable cars listed at about $6,000 on up to $15,000. Carmax's Civics were closer to $14,000, but with plenty of options across nearly 50 listings.
Honda HR-V
Consumer Reports' reliability study called out specific brands, then listed the makes that were included in averaging out each manufacturer's overall score. But in the case of the Honda HR-V, Consumer Reports did a separate investigation into this car. In a list of the best used cars of the year for 2024 report, Consumer Reports named the 2016 to 2022 HR-V one of the most reliable SUVs under $15,000.
For reference, a 2025 Honda HR-V starts at an MSRP of $25,400, so it's not far-fetched for newer models of HR-Vs to cost under $15,000. In fact, Cars lists many 2019 HR-Vs under $15,000 and with mileage as low as 38,000 – and that's amid over 200 listings. Autotrader's HR-V results numbered over 200, with most hovering around $14,000 for vehicles with a clean title and around 42,000 miles.
Finally, Carmax had a handful of HR-V models priced slightly under $15,000, all of them with over 100,000 miles.
Honda Fit
Another mainstay in Honda's lineup is the Fit, which first rolled out in 2001. The hatchback style isn't for everyone, but this is one very affordable car. The Honda Fit was discontinued in 2020 but the final model year only costs between $16,000 and $22,000. Today, you can still get a relatively new one for under $15,000, according to Google's price aggregation.
Cars has more than 300 Honda Fit models, many of them 2019s with under 100,000 miles, though a 2015 goes for around $6,000. Autotrader turned back nearly 300 results for Honda Fits, and while most with low miles (some under 40,000) were close to $15,000, plenty of listings were well under our established budget. Carmax listed around a dozen Honda Fits for under $15,000 each, some with as little as 76,000 miles (a 2015 EX).
Although the Fit isn't the flashiest vehicle, it makes for a budget-friendly and, according to Consumer Reports' data, very reliable option.