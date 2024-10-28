14 Of The Most Reliable Used Cars You Can Buy Under $15,000 (According To Consumer Reports)

Buying a used car can sometimes be a gamble, especially if you have a small budget. While it's true that used cars can have issues, even a brand-new car needs maintenance and sometimes repairs (and they aren't always cheap). Yet there are some used cars with a reputation for being more reliable than others, and Consumer Reports keeps track of the best-performing.

To figure out which of the most reliable used cars are also affordable, we took Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable used car brands as a starting point. Then, we searched for cars in the top positions with a price filters of $15,000 maximum on common vehicle listing sites. What we came up with is a list of reliable cars from four different brands that you can find for under $15,000. We also chose model years within the Consumer Reports study's scope, which means all these vehicles were released between 2014 and 2019 (between five and 10 years old).

Note that prices can vary by location and, of course, vehicle quality and mileage, but that all of these models can be found for less than $15,000 on various big-name used car sales websites. Our prices come from listings on Cars, Carmax, and Autotrader, and are dealer-only rather than private sellers. We skipped results that were of damaged or non-running. While nationwide listings are used where possible, the central search area is a Los Angeles metro (the second-largest in the United States), so search results may vary.

