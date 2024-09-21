10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Prius (New Or Used)

Not too long ago, the Toyota Prius was the best-known hybrid vehicle on the market. With a history of manufacturing reliable sedans that are great on gas mileage, Toyota sat pretty for quite a while. The first Prius came out all the way back in 1995, and in 2000, the first generation became available for sale outside of Japan.

As of 2024, Toyota has sold more than 2.44 million Priuses, according to Good Car Bad Car, and that number continues to tick up with the latest edition, Prius Prime. Though multiple versions of the standard Prius have come out — the most recent being the fifth generation in 2022 — many older models are still on the road and available for purchase.

Regarding achievements, the Prius has won its fair share of awards over multiple generations, including some surprising ones. Yet, over time, other electrified vehicles have proven to be strong competitors. With Tesla climbing the ranks in the EV world, not to mention countless other brands getting a piece of the hybrid pie, Toyota isn't on top anymore. While it's not a bad idea to purchase a Toyota Prius these days, it's not exactly a no-brainer to spring for the newest model or even choose a Prius if you're in the market for a hybrid car.

If you're considering buying a Toyota Prius, whether new or used, there are a few things to think about before signing on the dotted line.