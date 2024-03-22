How Long Will A Toyota Prius Last With Regular Maintenance?

For a long time, the Toyota Prius was the go-to car for those wanting to cut back on their carbon footprint. So much so that it became widely hated by many, but you can't argue with the model's longevity, which raises an interesting question: how long does a Prius last?

Naturally, plenty of factors are at play when it comes to how long any car will last. Everything from the make and model to who's behind the wheel and how often they're driving affects a vehicle's lifespan. However, those cars aren't made by Toyota, a brand with an established reputation for creating long-lasting vehicles. To this day, people are still driving the Camrys and Corollas they bought decades ago, and Toyota extended that craftsmanship to the Prius.

According to Kings Toyota, a dealership located in Cincinnati, OH, a Toyota Prius should last between 200,000 and 250,000 miles with proper care and regular maintenance. Some owners may even get upwards of 300,000 miles on their Prius, if not more. Much like the Camry and Corolla, car aficionados hail the Prius as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the market, especially those models from the Prius's best years.