How Long Will A Toyota Prius Last With Regular Maintenance?
For a long time, the Toyota Prius was the go-to car for those wanting to cut back on their carbon footprint. So much so that it became widely hated by many, but you can't argue with the model's longevity, which raises an interesting question: how long does a Prius last?
Naturally, plenty of factors are at play when it comes to how long any car will last. Everything from the make and model to who's behind the wheel and how often they're driving affects a vehicle's lifespan. However, those cars aren't made by Toyota, a brand with an established reputation for creating long-lasting vehicles. To this day, people are still driving the Camrys and Corollas they bought decades ago, and Toyota extended that craftsmanship to the Prius.
According to Kings Toyota, a dealership located in Cincinnati, OH, a Toyota Prius should last between 200,000 and 250,000 miles with proper care and regular maintenance. Some owners may even get upwards of 300,000 miles on their Prius, if not more. Much like the Camry and Corolla, car aficionados hail the Prius as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the market, especially those models from the Prius's best years.
What can you do to make your Prius last longer?
Toyotas are as dependable as they come, but owners still need to put in some work to ensure their Prius sticks around for a long time. Keeping up with general maintenance will be your first responsibility. Regularly checking the basics, like your car's fluids, oil, and filters, will ensure it's working as efficiently as possible. Remember, just because a Prius is a hybrid doesn't mean you're excluded from changing your engine oil. Also, if you notice something is wrong or a new light on your dashboard, you want to address it quickly, and getting regular checkups should always be a top priority.
Outside of regular car maintenance, you'll want to focus on your Prius's battery if you wish for your vehicle to reach upwards of 250,000=300,000 miles. Unsurprisingly, the best thing to do is to have your Prius's battery inspected regularly. This allows you to stay up-to-date on its status and replace it before it dies or complete any necessary maintenance before things get out of hand. Toyota recommends you have your battery inspected at least once a year.
Another thing to keep in mind is your battery's cooling system. Keeping it clean ensures your battery never overheats, which quickly contributes to battery deterioration. Dirt, pet hair, and dust can easily transfer from your cabin into the cooling fan, so you should clean it every two or three years. Air filters also contribute to your battery's lifespan, regulating its airflow. Replacing them when it's time (once a year or every 15,000 miles) ensures your battery remains cool and healthy long-term.