Common Problems That Can Happen With The Toyota Prius (According To Owners)

The Toyota Prius was launched in the U.S. in 2001, and didn't initially garner much success, with only 15,000 units sold its first year. However, the automaker has made several improvements over the years to features, styling, and performance, with production still in full swing today. This hybrid hasn't been without controversy, and many have wondered why the Toyota Prius is hated by so many, and why their owners adore them?

Despite its divisiveness, this fuel-efficient vehicle reached a sales milestone in 2012 with over 236,000 units sold. We got our hands on one of the latest models, and our 2023 Toyota Prius Review includes both positive and negative takeaways. On the plus side, the Prius topped our list of the best hybrid cars of 2023. Sadly, no car is perfect, and this Toyota has accumulated a series of similar complaints from owners over the years. Issues with electrical malfunctions, an unquenchable need for oil, and a check engine light pointing to a coolant control valve failure have all been widely documented.