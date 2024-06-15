Common Problems That Can Happen With The Toyota Prius (According To Owners)
The Toyota Prius was launched in the U.S. in 2001, and didn't initially garner much success, with only 15,000 units sold its first year. However, the automaker has made several improvements over the years to features, styling, and performance, with production still in full swing today. This hybrid hasn't been without controversy, and many have wondered why the Toyota Prius is hated by so many, and why their owners adore them?
Despite its divisiveness, this fuel-efficient vehicle reached a sales milestone in 2012 with over 236,000 units sold. We got our hands on one of the latest models, and our 2023 Toyota Prius Review includes both positive and negative takeaways. On the plus side, the Prius topped our list of the best hybrid cars of 2023. Sadly, no car is perfect, and this Toyota has accumulated a series of similar complaints from owners over the years. Issues with electrical malfunctions, an unquenchable need for oil, and a check engine light pointing to a coolant control valve failure have all been widely documented.
Lights and media display going dark
One of the most reported issues from owners of the Toyota Prius, is that the multi-function display on the dashboard failed. Over 870 drivers reported this behavior on models from 2001 through 2016. One owner explained, "The display unit works some of the time. I don't have A/C or heater controls when it does not work." This issue doesn't typically present itself until the Prius is over 105,000 miles, but can certainly be a cause for concern.
Another problem, which has a much greater impact on safety than the media center going out, are the reports of the headlights not working. Worse still, some owners describe situations when the lights went out as they were actively driving. One owner commented, "The worse thing that happened to us, was that the lights went out while we were driving on I95 and we hit a coiled up 18 wheeler tire retread." Some claim after repairing the wiring harness or replacing the bulbs, the issue was resolved.
Thirsty for oil and a broken control valve
Particularly an issue with the 2010 Toyota Prius, over 136 owners relayed that their oil levels were rapidly declining. In fact, the automaker faced a class action lawsuit in 2014 over an engine defect that caused oil leaks. While the Prius wasn't specifically named among the affected vehicles, it is curious, so many owners have expressed similar symptoms. Unfortunately, the remedies for this dilemma include partial engine rebuilds or even outright engine replacement.
When the check engine light illuminates on the instrument cluster, it could be due to a variety of issues. The only way to properly decipher the warning light is to retrieve the diagnostic fault code that triggered it. Nearly 260 Prius owners have reported a P1121 code after seeing the check engine light turn on. This specific code pertains to a valve that controls coolant, and a replacement is suggested to resolve the issue.