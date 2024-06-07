The 9 Best-Selling Electrified Vehicles In The United States So Far

Electric and electrified vehicles have taken over automotive sales, and that's widely perceived as a good thing. EVs use no or little fuel, so they can be more cost effective than a gas vehicle. They are also an easy way for the average consumer to be kinder to the environment. Plus, with so many manufacturers producing EVs, consumers have far more choices than they did a few short years ago.

Despite having so many options, consumers clearly prefer some vehicles over others. While Tesla may be the most recognizable electric vehicle brand today, its predecessors are still in the lead when it comes to total sales to date. We've determined the 10 best-selling EVs in the United States so far, based on sales recorded, and the results are surprising given the notoriety of some electric vehicle manufacturers.

Our sales figures come from Good Car Bad Car, Toyota sales data, and Honda sales data with best-selling distinction determined by total sales from an EV's first release date to 2023 (or 2024 where data is available). While Tesla leads the EV market as of 2023, many other brands were on the leaderboard long before a Tesla ever pulled out of the dealership. These are the best-selling EVs in the U.S. so far based on all the data available.