The 9 Best-Selling Electrified Vehicles In The United States So Far
Electric and electrified vehicles have taken over automotive sales, and that's widely perceived as a good thing. EVs use no or little fuel, so they can be more cost effective than a gas vehicle. They are also an easy way for the average consumer to be kinder to the environment. Plus, with so many manufacturers producing EVs, consumers have far more choices than they did a few short years ago.
Despite having so many options, consumers clearly prefer some vehicles over others. While Tesla may be the most recognizable electric vehicle brand today, its predecessors are still in the lead when it comes to total sales to date. We've determined the 10 best-selling EVs in the United States so far, based on sales recorded, and the results are surprising given the notoriety of some electric vehicle manufacturers.
Our sales figures come from Good Car Bad Car, Toyota sales data, and Honda sales data with best-selling distinction determined by total sales from an EV's first release date to 2023 (or 2024 where data is available). While Tesla leads the EV market as of 2023, many other brands were on the leaderboard long before a Tesla ever pulled out of the dealership. These are the best-selling EVs in the U.S. so far based on all the data available.
Honda Civic Hybrid — 234,996 units
Honda has long held most of the vehicle sales market in the U.S., according to Honda's 2023 Digital FactBook. The FactBook documents all of Honda's sales from each model's first iteration to the end of 2023. Based on that data, its Honda Civic Hybrid has been wildly successful, with 234,996 units sold since its release in 2002.
The vehicle had nine generations, eventually getting replaced by the Insight Hybrid. The Insight, which was originally produced in 1999, was the very first hybrid vehicle introduced in North America. It even preceded the Prius by seven months.
Over the years, Honda has swapped out the Civic Hybrid and Insight, making their sales information look a bit odd. In 2017, for example, Honda sold three Insights and 65 Civic Hybrids. The following year, both cars sold within roughly 5,000 units of each other. Together, the two total 401,296 U.S. sales to date, which would push them higher up the sales charts if they were actually the same vehicle.
Sales tapered off on both the Civic EV and Insight after 2009, but Honda's 2025 Civic Hybrid might turn things around. With almost 50 mpg and sporty styling, the Civic Hybrid is nothing like its hybrid contemporaries. It doesn't have a price tag to match the feature lineup, though, as a 2025 Civic Hybrid starts at around $28,000 MSRP.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid — 239,748 units
Toyota's Highlander has plenty of great models (and some not-so perfect ones), and the Hybrid is a popular electrified option in the U.S. Toyota's sales data. The 2006 Hybrid didn't top SlashGear's list, but according to Toyota's sales charts from 2023, 2021, and 2019, it's sold 239,748 units since its debut in 2018.
As far as electrified SUVs go, the Highlander is a top contender, especially because of the availability of a third row. If you want to save on gas and cart a ton of people (and/or gear), this eco-SUV might be worth investigating. Clearly, with hundreds of thousands of models sold, Toyota is doing something right with its oversized electrified vehicles.
A new Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes with a ton of features — seating for eight, built-in multimedia connections, and optional onboard Wi-Fi to name a few — and has an MSRP starting around $40,000. The highest mpg on any Highlander Hybrid (there are three trim options) is 35, so it won't beat an electrified sedan, but it's a slight improvement over the gasoline Highlander's 20 city mpg and 27 highway mpg.
Toyota Sienna Hybrid — 253,079 units
Who wants to drive a hybrid minivan? As it turns out, at least 253,079 people do, because Toyota sold that many Sienna Hybrids between 2020 and 2023, according to Toyota's 2023 and 2021 sales data. As much as minivans have a reputation for being uncool, there was a high demand for the Sienna Hybrid, with as many as 107,130 sold in a single year (2021).
The Sienna Hybrid is one of the most fuel efficient vans and even ranks at a higher mpg than the Highlander Hybrid at 36 mpg on average (for the 2024 model). With a built-in refrigerator and in-vehicle PA system, riding in a new Sienna Hybrid probably feels less parent-of-many and more high-end luxury — at least, compared to previous iterations of minivan.
Toyota might be onto something with its promotion of the Sienna, too. The auto manufacturer proudly declares that "Every Sienna is a hybrid." Toyota still reports sales of standard Siennas, and from the data, it's unclear whether hybrid counts are factored into the overall Sienna category.
A brand-new Toyota Sienna Hybrid starts at just over $37,000 MSRP.
Tesla Model S — 268,852 units
Tesla is not a surprise entry on any best-seller list at this point, but the Model S sold fewer models than other Teslas. Between 2015 and 2024, Tesla sold 268,852 Model S cars, per Good Car Bad Car.
Sales of the Model S have fluctuated a lot since 2015, per Good Car Bad Car, when the first was released. Although sales didn't taper off completely, 2022 was its best year to date, and it's not clear why sales dropped steeply in 2023. Consumers in online forums calling the car a disappointment might be one possible explanation, but sales went from 90,473 in 2022 to only 26,701 in 2023.
The Model S has a bit longer range than the Model 3 with an estimated range of 359 miles (though the Model S's range is severely impacted by cold weather) and it also has a top speed of 200 mph. Features like Autopark and Summon (to automatically retrieve your car) are just a couple of the perks. There's a to consider, and choosing the right Tesla involves more than price. It's worth noting, though, that the Model S is one of the most expensive Teslas with an MSRP of around $74,000.
Honda Accord Hybrid — 214,272 units
Honda released its first Accord Hybrid in 2004, but it took until about 2014 for sales to really take off. At the same time, the auto manufacturer was also producing Civic Hybrids, so it was double dipping in the electrified vehicle market — and likely making a lot of improvements year to year.
Sales totaled 214,272 units between 2004 and 2023, according to Honda's 2023 Digital FactBook. That figure might be less than two percent of gasoline-powered Accord sales, but it earns Honda another spot on the best-selling electrified vehicles in the U.S. list. In 2023, the SlashGear team was impressed with Honda's new Accord Hybrid, although its styling was a bit abrupt from prior versions.
As far as gas versus hybrid, the Hybrid Accord costs more up-front, but it's worth the investment for a smooth driving experience that feels anything but hybrid. Consumers might be disappointed to find out that Honda still hasn't released a plug-in option, but for now, it's not really settling to compromise on the hybrid.
Things have improved in the newest iteration of the Accord Hybrid though. A 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid starts at around $38,000 MSRP and can get up to 51 mpg in the city.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid — 774,708 units
Toyota released its RAV4 Hybrid in 2013, but in the first year, it sold fewer than 1,000 units, according to Toyota's 2013-2014 sales data. A decade later, however, the RAV4 Hybrid has sold 778,147 units, according to data we compiled from Toyota's 2013-2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023 data.
Part of the appeal of the RAV4 over the years is the new features Toyota adds with each iteration. In 2024, new RAV4 features like app connectivity, plenty of cargo space, and a top estimated mpg of 39 combined. A 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid starts at around $31,000 MSRP.
The RAV4 is second only to one other Toyota hybrid in sales-to-date, and that's the ever-beloved Prius. For drivers (and families) looking for something a bit more adventurous than a minivan (and with better gas mileage), the RAV4 might fit the bill. Also worth noting is Toyota's RAV4 Prime, a new iteration of hybrid that can operate as a hybrid or all-electric. The range on a 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fairly low on plug-in mode at around 42 miles on battery-only, after which it switches to HV (Hybrid Vehicle) Mode.
Tesla Model Y — 922,223 units
Though the Model Y has also been implicated in self-driving incidents, it's still one of Tesla's best-selling EVs in the U.S. Since the Model Y came out in 2020, Tesla has sold 922,223, per Good Car Bad Car. The numbers might pale in comparison to more mature brands in the EV market, but they're also increasing exponentially by the year. As of May 2024, Good Car Bad Car's data showed over 100,000 sales for 2024 already; 2023 topped out with over 385,000 sales.
Tesla also dominates the global market. Worldwide, the Tesla Model Y is the leading plug-in electric vehicle model as of 2023, according to Statista. The runner-up on Statista's ranking was the BYD EV. The Chinese brand's multiple EV models are currently not available in the U.S., making its sales ranking impressive. Tesla does have another entry on the global list, however; its Model 3 is the third best-selling EV worldwide.
Despite impressive sales on the previous model, Tesla recently brought its updated (and higher-priced) Model Y to the U.S. Tesla doesn't offer an MSRP on its product page (you have to custom-build your brand-new Tesla for delivery), but prices are said to start at around $38,000.
Tesla Model 3 — 1,101,594 units
Tesla says its Model 3 is "built for distance," and with a high mileage range (up to 341 miles), that's probably its best claim to fame. The bad press might color some drivers' views of Tesla, and it's had many bumps in the road as a maturing brand. Yet Tesla has sold 1,101,594 Model 3s since the car's debut in 2017, per Good Car Bad Car's data.
If the Elon Musk hype was credited with spurring sales, it doesn't explain the sustained sales across all Tesla's models. One highlight of Teslas is that new features are frequently tested, in part, we can only assume, because of some massive failures. Multiple years of the Model 3 (as well as S, X, Y, and Cybertruck) were recalled due to an investigation into self-driving mishaps. As many headlines as Teslas make, the recalls and investigations are proof change is coming, and the bad news hasn't impacted sales.
Good Car Bad Car's data shows an uptick in Model 3 sales from 2019 to 2020, a dip in 2021, and a resurgence in 2022-2023. In 2023, Tesla debuted a refreshed Model 3 version with a new aesthetic and some upgrades, which could explain their highest sales year to date that year.
Toyota Prius — 2,435,148 units
Back in 2000, the first Toyota Prius hit the U.S. market. At the time, it was one of very few hybrid vehicles available. Toyota was also quite experienced with hybrids by that time; the first hybrid Prius came out in 1997 in Japan, according to Toyota UK Magazine. There were, understandably, a lot of improvements to be made with technology. Even though Toyota wasn't the first to create a hybrid vehicle, it was the first to produce them for a massive market.
Since the Prius first debuted in the U.S., Toyota has sold 2,435,148 of them, according to Good Car Bad Car. The sales figures, as of the end of 2023, far outpace any other electric or electrified vehicle that is or has previously been on the market. That doesn't mean all consumers are thrilled with the Prius, though.
Unfortunately for Toyota, the Prius is disliked by many, mainly due to its looks. What's interesting is the overall look and "principles" applied to the first-generation Prius haven't really changed, according to Toyota UK Magazine. The good news is that the Toyota Prius Prime looks cooler than any previous generation, so Toyota is stepping it up in the design department. Plus, the total sales figures for Prius do not include sub-models or the Prime, meaning total sales are actually far higher than 2.4 million across the entire Prius range.
A 2024 Prius starts at around $27,000, while a Prius Prime has a price tag of just over $32,000.
Methodology
To determine the best-selling EVs and hybrids in the United States to date, we used a variety of data sources to compile a comprehensive ranking. In our research, we scoured sales data for every EV and electrified vehicle manufacturer with an EV or hybrid on the market and used Good Car Bad Car to compare total U.S. sales for all listed electric and electrified vehicles.
Then, we pulled Honda sales data for all years (from the 2023 Honda Digital FactBook), researched and combined Toyota sales data from its annual reports (Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S.) for each vehicle model from its debut year through 2023, and sourced the highest sales record figures from Good Car Bad Car. With that data, we ranked the top ten vehicles by total sales in the U.S. to date and arranged them from lowest to highest sales.