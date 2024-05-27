The Best Years For Toyota Highlander (And Some To Avoid)

Toyota has long been one of the most popular car manufacturers worldwide. Yet when the first Toyota Highlander came out over 20 years ago, no one could have predicted it would still be popular today. With everything from better suspension to hybrid models and even a three-row option that fits full-grown adults in all rows, the Highlander has a lot going for it.

The crossover vehicle also has an impressive resale value today amid an SUV-saturated market. Toyotas seem to have great resale value, and it's not unheard of for any model to last 200,000 miles or more. As beloved as Highlanders are, however, there are some models to watch out for if you're shopping for a used vehicle.

Here are the best years for Toyota Highlander, plus some that you should avoid for various reasons. Our recommendations are based on each Highlander model's overall ratings from consumers and automotive experts, the number of recalls and complaints, and overall perceived value for the sticker price.