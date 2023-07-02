Every Toyota Highlander Generation Ranked Worst To Best

The first-generation Toyota Highlander debuted at the 2000 New York Auto Show as a curiosity. It was among the first car-based crossover SUVs that promised a smoother ride and sharper handling. Based on the Toyota K architecture that underpins other Toyotas like the Camry and Sienna minivan, the Highlander became an instant hit and has remained a staple in Toyota's growing SUV lineup.

Toyota recently debuted the Grand Highlander, a genuine three-row crossover SUV with adult-sized third-row seats and an available 362-horsepower hybrid powertrain. Although based on the GA-K platform of the fourth-gen Highlander that went on sale in 2020, it has a wider track and a longer wheelbase to offer more room for passengers and cargo.

Chere/Shutterstock

The Highlander underwent many changes, but which generation is the best? Toyotas have a solid reputation for durability, reliability, and easy serviceability with their abundance of spare parts and aftermarket support. It would not be very reasonable to call the first-gen Highlander the worst in its lineage, but being the first has drawbacks. It's not as roomy as the newer Highlanders, and Toyota updated the V6 engine to 3.3 liters for 2004 to address the previous 3.0-liter's lack of oomph.