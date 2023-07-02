Every Toyota Highlander Generation Ranked Worst To Best
The first-generation Toyota Highlander debuted at the 2000 New York Auto Show as a curiosity. It was among the first car-based crossover SUVs that promised a smoother ride and sharper handling. Based on the Toyota K architecture that underpins other Toyotas like the Camry and Sienna minivan, the Highlander became an instant hit and has remained a staple in Toyota's growing SUV lineup.
Toyota recently debuted the Grand Highlander, a genuine three-row crossover SUV with adult-sized third-row seats and an available 362-horsepower hybrid powertrain. Although based on the GA-K platform of the fourth-gen Highlander that went on sale in 2020, it has a wider track and a longer wheelbase to offer more room for passengers and cargo.
The Highlander underwent many changes, but which generation is the best? Toyotas have a solid reputation for durability, reliability, and easy serviceability with their abundance of spare parts and aftermarket support. It would not be very reasonable to call the first-gen Highlander the worst in its lineage, but being the first has drawbacks. It's not as roomy as the newer Highlanders, and Toyota updated the V6 engine to 3.3 liters for 2004 to address the previous 3.0-liter's lack of oomph.
What are the best generations of the Toyota Highlander?
The best Toyota Highlanders are the third-gen (2014 to 2019) and the fourth generation (2020). The third-gen Highlander is 2.7 inches longer and half an inch wider than the second-gen, giving more room inside. It had a potent 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine and a new eight-speed automatic transmission. It still rides on a modified K platform like its predecessors.
The fourth-gen rides on a stiffer TNGA-K platform and has grown in length, width, and wheelbase versus the third-gen. It also debuted an appealing new look. However, Toyota got rid of the V6 for a torquier turbocharged four-banger. The smaller engine has less horsepower despite having more low and mid-end torque, and it pays dividends: The fuel economy is a combined 24 mpg, making it among the most fuel-efficient three-row crossovers.
Meanwhile, the second-gen Highlander that went on sale from 2008 to 2013 is the Goldilocks of the group. It's not as large as the third and fourth-gen models, but it's significantly longer and wider than the first-gen Highlander while getting a three-inch extended wheelbase. 2009 saw the return of Toyota's 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and a six-speed automatic gearbox, but the 270-horsepower V6 and 208-horsepower V6 hybrid remain available.
For those keeping score at home, that's first-gen in last place, followed by second, fourth, and leaving the third generation as the best.