Toyota's 2024 Grand Highlander VS The Highlander: How Different Are They

Building upon the success of its popular Highlander three-row SUV, whose current generation was launched in 2019 and which has been selling over 200,000 units annually, Toyota decided to launch a roomier and even more luxurious variant of the model called the Grand Highlander for the 2024 model year.

Both the Highlander and Grand Highlander are three-row SUVs, but only the latter is big enough to carry adults comfortably in its third row (which also features two additional USB ports for charging that the Highlander doesn't have). The Grand model isn't only more accommodating for passengers, but with its rear seats folded, its available load volume is visibly larger too.

It is also the more premium-looking of the two, with an overall aesthetic not too dissimilar to that of a current Lexus model. Squint and you might think you're looking at its luxury sister model, the Lexus TX. You won't get any of that with the regular Highlander, though, as that looks more like a bigger Toyota RAV4 than anything premium.

There is also a difference in luxury feeling inside the two vehicles, but it's not quite as dramatic as the Grand Highlander's visibly more premium exterior.