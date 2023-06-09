2024 Lexus TX Brings A Fresh Name To The 3-Row Hybrid SUV Market

Lexus announced on June 8, 2023, that it will bring the 2024 Lexus TX to the market, offering a smattering of luxurious interior amenities that pair seamlessly with Lexus driving performance excellence. The Lexus TX will prominently feature ample storage space across the passenger cabin and boasts truly comfortable, third-row seating that is rare in the automotive market. The large seating feature stems from an increased demand for third-row passenger space that isn't only for small children. "It's only human to want the best seat in the house. And it's only Lexus to make every seat the best seat," Lexus Division's group vice president and general manager, Dejaun Ross noted in the press release for this new vehicle. What's more, behind the additional row, the TX still offers 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk.

A larger footprint isn't the only feature that will turn heads when it comes to this completely new model from Lexus' lineup. Drivers who bring home the Lexus TX can expect a hybrid vehicle (regardless of the trim level selected), as well as the option for the gas-powered TX 350, and a completely new Unified Spindle concept that was born as the TX was taking shape. The TX will also be the first Lexus assembled at the Toyota plant in Indiana, making it an American-assembled vehicle that's perfect for buyers looking to shop with locality in mind.