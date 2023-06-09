2024 Lexus TX Brings A Fresh Name To The 3-Row Hybrid SUV Market
Lexus announced on June 8, 2023, that it will bring the 2024 Lexus TX to the market, offering a smattering of luxurious interior amenities that pair seamlessly with Lexus driving performance excellence. The Lexus TX will prominently feature ample storage space across the passenger cabin and boasts truly comfortable, third-row seating that is rare in the automotive market. The large seating feature stems from an increased demand for third-row passenger space that isn't only for small children. "It's only human to want the best seat in the house. And it's only Lexus to make every seat the best seat," Lexus Division's group vice president and general manager, Dejaun Ross noted in the press release for this new vehicle. What's more, behind the additional row, the TX still offers 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk.
A larger footprint isn't the only feature that will turn heads when it comes to this completely new model from Lexus' lineup. Drivers who bring home the Lexus TX can expect a hybrid vehicle (regardless of the trim level selected), as well as the option for the gas-powered TX 350, and a completely new Unified Spindle concept that was born as the TX was taking shape. The TX will also be the first Lexus assembled at the Toyota plant in Indiana, making it an American-assembled vehicle that's perfect for buyers looking to shop with locality in mind.
Four trim levels and pristine driving performance
The Lexus TX will debut with four trim levels. Buyers can select from Standard, Premium, Luxury, and F SPORT Performance options. All but the final grade come with 20-inch standard wheels while the F SPORT Performance package is equipped with larger, 22-inch wheels and a unique design paradigm that highlights the car's luxurious exclusivity.
The 500h and 550h+ models are powered by equally raucous 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid or 2.4L turbocharged hybrid (offered with the F SPORT Performance option) powerplants that make driving incredibly rewarding. The 500h turbocharged engine produces 366 horsepower and 409 lb.-ft. of torque while getting an estimated 24 miles per gallon combined. The 550h+ powertrain is paired with the 3.5L engine and provides both better gas mileage and a slight bump in horsepower, at 30 miles per gallon (and a 33-mile EV range) and 406 horsepower. Both models use a Direct4 all-wheel drive platform for maximum driving control.
Inside the vehicle, buyers will be able to select between a second row of seats or a pair of captain chairs. The second row utilizes a slide assist feature that makes climbing into the back row much easier, and there's the option to add a semi-console to the second row. seven charging ports and three power outlets can be found within the cabin. Finally, as expected, the storage capacity is amplified significantly when folding down the seats. With both the second and third rows stowed, the rear compartment offers 97 cubic feet of cargo space, and 57.4 cubic feet with just the third row disengaged.