Toyota's Crossover: How The Highlander Has Lived On For Over 20 Years

The first-generation Toyota Highlander began the midsize crossover trend, a refreshing approach to the burgeoning SUV market during the new millennia. Back then, larger SUVs had ladder frame architectures that delivered uncompromising off-road abilities at the expense of a stiffer, jittery ride on smooth pavement. However, the Highlander was different.

Based on Toyota's long-serving K platform that underpins the Camry, the Highlander was an instant hit when it hit the dealership floor in early 2021. Fast forward to 2023, and the Highlander remains a strong seller in this SUV-crazy American market. The Highlander entered its fourth generation in 2020, and has since spawned a genuine three-row Grand Highlander variant for 2023; complete with an array of conventional gasoline or hybrid powertrains, an available all-wheel drivetrain, and the latest in-cabin technology.

Toyota has consistently updated the Highlander over its four-generation (and counting) run, making it wider and lengthening the wheelbase to address customer requests for more room and better practicality. It's why the Highlander has lived on for the past 20 years.