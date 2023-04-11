2023 Honda Accord: Hybrid Vs Gas, Which Is Better?

The Honda Accord may have been a mainstay of the sedan market for almost five decades now, but that doesn't mean making a decision in your local dealership is necessarily easy. For the 11th-generation car, the biggest head-scratcher is likely to be what engine you want under the hood. That's because the 2023 Accord comes in both gas-only and electrified hybrid versions, and both have their advantages. Pricing for the 2023 Accord kicks off at $27,295 (plus destination) for the Accord LX trim. The most affordable of the electrified models, meanwhile, is the 2023 Accord Sport Hybrid, which starts at $31,895 (plus destination).

Unfortunately for Accord Hybrid buyers, Honda's electrified sedan doesn't qualify for the U.S. government's tax incentive for EVs. Still, while you may not get a break on your annual tax return, you could see savings over the course of ownership. That's because, while the 2023 Accord Hybrid is more expensive to buy than the gas-only Accord, running costs offset that somewhat. According to the U.S. EPA, the annual fuel cost of the 2023 Accord is $1,600. That's based on a driver doing 15,000 miles per year, 45% of which is on the highway and the remainder in the city, and at current fuel prices.