Tesla Model 3 Highland Arrives In The US: Here's What's Changed
In August last year, Tesla introduced a new, refreshed version of the Model 3 dubbed the Highland trim, rocking an aesthetic touch-up on the front and some internal refinements. Starting today, the car is now up for grabs in the U.S., and notably, the price remains the same as the previous edition. The changes start with the number of configurations available, which now stand at two instead of three for the older version that has now been phased out.
The single-motor rear-wheel drive model starts at $38,990, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive variant has a base price of $45,990 before taxes and incentives. Tesla has two new colors on the table for its most affordable electric car: Stealth Grey and Ultra Red, with fresh wheel styling to go with it. There is no "Performance" model this time around.
The range of the entry-level variant stands at 272 miles (EPA estimate), married to 0-60 mph acceleration figures of 5.8 seconds, while the Long Range iteration can go up to 341 miles on a single charge and can clock 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. However, the top speed has been dialed down to 125 miles per hour, down from the older version's 140 mph (Standard), 145 mph (Long Range), and 150+ mph (Performance) numbers.
Better, inside and out
The 2024 Tesla Model 3 features a redesigned front with sharper LED styling and sportier contouring, which the company says assists with improving the aerodynamics. This one just looks better, with a less utilitarian take on the front LEDs, and really shines in the red coat. Inside the cabin, the car embraces a wraparound look accentuated with customizable ambient light. Tesla claims to have refined the material quality adorning the cabin space, making tweaks such as a perforated surface finish. The company is also selling virtues such as a larger wireless charging pad that can accommodate two phones, improved audio output with a 17-speaker array, an 8-inch display for rear passengers, and ventilated seats with the ability to adjust their temperature in advance using the companion smartphone app.
The cabin, adorned with 360-degree glass, is also said to be quieter. Other software-enabled Tesla goodies include the dedicated Dog Mode, Camp Mode, Sentry Mode, and Camp Mode. The 18-inch Photon Wheels are standard, but you can pay up for the 19-inch wheels and also fork a premium for custom paint jobs and the in-house line of skins. If you've got a few extra thousand dollars lying unattended in a drawer, those can go towards purchasing the Enhance Autopilot and Full-Self Driving bundles for $6,000 and 12,000, respectively. Interestingly, Tesla's order page currently flashes an estimated delivery timeline of January or February, depending on the configuration you land at.