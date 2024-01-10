Tesla Model 3 Highland Arrives In The US: Here's What's Changed

In August last year, Tesla introduced a new, refreshed version of the Model 3 dubbed the Highland trim, rocking an aesthetic touch-up on the front and some internal refinements. Starting today, the car is now up for grabs in the U.S., and notably, the price remains the same as the previous edition. The changes start with the number of configurations available, which now stand at two instead of three for the older version that has now been phased out.

The single-motor rear-wheel drive model starts at $38,990, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive variant has a base price of $45,990 before taxes and incentives. Tesla has two new colors on the table for its most affordable electric car: Stealth Grey and Ultra Red, with fresh wheel styling to go with it. There is no "Performance" model this time around.

The range of the entry-level variant stands at 272 miles (EPA estimate), married to 0-60 mph acceleration figures of 5.8 seconds, while the Long Range iteration can go up to 341 miles on a single charge and can clock 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. However, the top speed has been dialed down to 125 miles per hour, down from the older version's 140 mph (Standard), 145 mph (Long Range), and 150+ mph (Performance) numbers.