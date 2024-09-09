10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Camry (New Or Used)
The Toyota Camry first came onto the scene in 1983, and along with the Corolla, it quickly helped Toyota make a name for itself as the go-to source for reliable sedans. Numerous generations have come and gone, and the Camry is just as popular today as back in the 1980s — for similar reasons, too. It's a reliable vehicle that can last up to and over 200,000 miles with proper maintenance, and it provides solid fuel economy.
From families to commuters, the Camry remains one of the most successful vehicles in Toyota's history. It's never been one of the flashiest vehicles on the road despite enhancements to its appearance, but drivers can rely on it getting them from Point A to Point B efficiently. It's no wonder plenty of people keep buying them, whether it's the newest models at dealerships or used from private parties.
The Toyota Camry is one of the best-selling used cars in 2024, and there are bound to be plenty of models to choose from wherever you live. If you're on the fence whether a Camry is right for you, or which years you should aim for, here are many points to consider both with new and used models.
The 2024 Toyota Camry starts at around $27,000
In 2023, the average price for a new car was a staggering $48,759. Numerous factors can make the final price tag significantly more or less than you expect of a typical sedan. One big reason why the Toyota Camry continues to shine is that it still remains on the affordable side, whether you're purchasing something new or used.
The baseline trim for a new 2024 Toyota Camry starts at roughly $27,000. The 2025 edition looks like it's not going to be that much more expensive, as its base trim starts at around $28,000. If you want additional features, you should expect to pay a lot more. For example, the 2025 Toyota Camry XSE starts at over $34,000 but comes with sport-tuned suspension and 19-inch alloy wheels with a black and smoked gray finish.
Even the higher-end trims still come in well below the overall average, so a person wanting a Camry could really splurge and still end up paying a lot less than most of their friends. The hybrid options are also pretty affordable, so maybe your next Toyota hybrid should be a Camry instead of a Prius.
The Camry is one of the best selling used cars of 2024
One thing to know about the Toyota Corolla is that it's not just the best-selling Toyota vehicle of all time; it's the best-selling car in history. The Camry may fall a little short in that regard, but it hasn't done too shabby for itself. As mentioned previously, used Camrys were a best-selling option in 2024, and they've consistently ranked among the cars people want the most year to year.
In the first quarter of 2024, Camrys actually outsold Corollas. 2023 was also a good year for the Camry, as Toyota managed to sell over 265,000 units. Millions of Camrys have been sold since its inception, and more will surely be added to its legacy, at least when looking at sales figures from the United States. New versions of the Camry haven't been sold in Japan since the end of 2023.
The reasoning for pulling the Camry from Japan comes down to low sales; only 6,000 Camrys were sold in the country in 2022. More than likely, people in Japan didn't want to buy a Camry due to its wider dimensions, which made it susceptible to higher road taxes compared to other models in its class that were more narrow. It may have been the end of an era, but the Camry lives on in a big way globally.
The Camry gets solid gas mileage
Mileage will vary slightly depending on the year, but overall, you can always expect a Toyota Camry to have better fuel economy than other cars in its class. The 2025 model has mileage that ranges anywhere from 44 to 53 mpg in the city, and the range for highway driving is comparable with mpg between 43 and 50. Opting for one of the hybrid models may make it so that you can go even longer between refills at the pump.
Generally, anyone who wants the best fuel efficiency with a Camry will be better off going for the baseline LE trim, which is on the higher end of those ranges. As such, the Toyota Camry hybrid ranks among the most fuel efficient cars one could purchase in 2024. It's important to remember that the exact mileage you get on your car will vary depending on driving habits and whether adequate maintenance is taken regularly.
Superb fuel economy has always been a strong selling point for the Camry, going back to its origins. The 1983 Toyota Camry GL boasted 30.7 mpg when it initially came out. For the economically conscious consumer, an '83 Camry was an attractive pick, and advancements in hybrid powertrains allow newer models to carry on that reputation in new, interesting ways.
Higher-level trims offer greater horsepower
Suffice it to say, most people probably aren't buying Toyota Camrys so that they can speed down the highway, keeping up with all of the luxury cars on the road. Camrys are more practical than that, which is why in modern models, you'll find a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, capable of providing a little over 200 hp. The 2024 Camry takes 7.5 seconds to hit 60 mph, which is a far cry from the fastest sedans ever made, but it's at least more power than what you find in comparable sedans, like how the 2024 Chevrolet Malibu can only produce about 163 hp.
However, you can get a Toyota Camry with a little more oomph if you decide to purchase one in a more high-level trim. The Toyota Camry XLE and XSE have the option to get a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It's not essential, but this engine is able to get up to 301 hp. This brings down the time to hit 60 mph to just 5.8 seconds. For those wanting a sensible sedan that still packs a punch, it offers the best of both worlds.
It offers a roomy interior and plenty of cargo space
The exact dimensions may vary depending on the year, but by and large, Toyota Camrys are roomy and comfortable on the inside for people both in the front and back. It's able to seat five individuals, with three being able to go in the backseat. They should be plenty cozy though, as the 2024 Camry offers 38 inches of legroom for those in the back. The trunk also boasts 15.1 cubic feet of space, which should be plenty for multiple people to fit their suitcases and other belongings between the wheel wells.
If you opt for one of the newer editions of the Camry, everyone inside can enjoy more than plentiful leg room. The 2024 Camry comes with a ton of modern amenities, such as heated seating and multi-zone climate control, so those in the back can adjust their settings to whatever they're comfortable with, even if it's different from what those in the front want. As such, the Camry's a solid choice for families knowing any children or friends can be cozy.
The Toyota Camry has been rated a superb daily driver
Too many people purchase a car for the life they wish they had. A giant SUV may sound nice, but how often do you find yourself in scenarios where you need all that space? For those who need a reliable car to transport their family around town or drive to work every day, the Toyota Camry gets the job done with style.
You should already know about the Camry's smooth handling and comfy interior, but it also contains a bevy of safety features to make it an even more attractive option for families. Naturally, the 2024 model comes with the latest in safety, including a blind spot monitor, backup camera, and automatic high beams. It even boasts a lane departure alert in the event you begin to drift out of the lane you're supposed to be in.
It may not be the most technologically advanced car on the road, but it's perfectly fine for what most people use their vehicles for. It's a daily commuter you don't really have to worry about, but if you want to take your family on a road trip, it'll keep you and your passengers safe and secure.
Some Toyota Camrys from the 2000s have problems
Newer Toyota Camrys certainly have a lot going for them, but if you're planning on buying one used, be mindful of which years have caused previous drivers the most troubles. When looking at Toyota Camry years to avoid, the 2002 model stands out, primarily due to engine problems. Consumer Reports notes how many drivers also reported issues with the exhaust, including leaks when the car was still relatively new. The 2002 Camry was also subject to many recalls, including several related to the air bags.
The Camry also got off to a rocky start with its sixth generation, as the 2007, 2008, and 2009 models all have more issues compared to other editions throughout the Camry's history. Reports online suggest numerous owners having issues with the automatic transmission, which lags and heats up excessively when it's still fairly new, requiring replacement sooner than most would expect.
Those transmission issues persisted with the 2008 and 2009 Camry. One would hope buying a used one that old would mean such problems were fixed by this point, but you're still probably better off avoiding this dark footnote in the Camry's legacy.
Toyota Camrys can last for hundreds of thousands of miles
Toyota has earned a reputation for being one of the most reliable car brands in the world. A lot of people have depended on Toyotas for years, and for many, when the time comes to purchase a new vehicle, they stick with the brand they know and trust. This can be seen in the fact that many Toyota models manage to last over 200,000 miles, and with proper maintenance, many models could probably do double that mileage.
For the Toyota Camry, most have been known to last anywhere between 200,000 and 300,000 miles. This puts it on par with the Toyota Corolla, which also tends to last up to 300,000 miles. Granted, the longevity of any car comes down to how well maintained it is. You need to stay current with all maintenance jobs, such as oil changes, to ensure your Camry doesn't wear out sooner than anticipated.
If there's one thing Toyota is known for, it's efficiency. In 2024, iSeeCars ranked the top vehicles to survive over 250,000 miles, and Toyota models make up the top five positions. The Camry even made it onto the list, albeit a bit lower at number 21.
It follows a basic maintenance schedule
To give your Camry the best shot of making it to 200,000 miles, you need to take care of it. In general, it's a good idea to have a mechanic check up your vehicle once every 5,000 miles (or six months), but if you're confident you can diagnose any potential issues and maintain certain tasks on your own, feel free. You'll want to get the tires rotated once every six months along with checking the fluid levels and inspecting the brake pads to ensure they haven't taken on excessive damage.
5,000 miles is a good interval on most vehicles to change the oil, but you may be able to go a little longer for the Camry. For newer Camry models, it's recommended to use 0W-20 synthetic oil, which costs more but is more efficient. With normal driving, you may be able to go 10,000 miles between oil changes with this higher-quality substance.
More in-depth maintenance jobs will be needed the more you drive your Camry. For example, at 100,000 miles, you'll want to replace the engine coolant. And you may need to go to a mechanic more often depending on the conditions you typically drive, such as frequently going over dusty roads without pavement that could interfere with the litany of components inside your vehicle.
The Camry is a frequent award winner
It's not just random people online praising the Toyota Camry. Numerous reputable outlets have awarded the Camry with various distinctions over the years. For instance, the 2018 Toyota Camry was a top safety pick winner from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The Camry is also popular at U.S. News & World Report. The outlet named the 2020 Camry the best midsize car for the money as well as the best midsize car for families in the year it came out. That reputation for quality has persisted over the last several years, to the point where U.S. News & World Report named the 2024 Camry the best midsize car and best midsize hybrid car for families.
With awards in both safety and being good for families, the Camry is clearly a winner when it comes to folks looking for a car everyone in their household will enjoy getting in. There are certainly some underdeveloped areas and downsides worth bearing in mind, but as long as you know as much as you can about the Camry before buying one, you can better anticipate any pitfalls and get on the best footing possible.