10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Camry (New Or Used)

The Toyota Camry first came onto the scene in 1983, and along with the Corolla, it quickly helped Toyota make a name for itself as the go-to source for reliable sedans. Numerous generations have come and gone, and the Camry is just as popular today as back in the 1980s — for similar reasons, too. It's a reliable vehicle that can last up to and over 200,000 miles with proper maintenance, and it provides solid fuel economy.

Advertisement

From families to commuters, the Camry remains one of the most successful vehicles in Toyota's history. It's never been one of the flashiest vehicles on the road despite enhancements to its appearance, but drivers can rely on it getting them from Point A to Point B efficiently. It's no wonder plenty of people keep buying them, whether it's the newest models at dealerships or used from private parties.

The Toyota Camry is one of the best-selling used cars in 2024, and there are bound to be plenty of models to choose from wherever you live. If you're on the fence whether a Camry is right for you, or which years you should aim for, here are many points to consider both with new and used models.