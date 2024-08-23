11 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Corolla (New Or Used)
When it comes time to purchase a new or used vehicle, sometimes you just can't go wrong with the classics. The Toyota Corolla has been a fixture of numerous households for decades now, and for good reason. It's a reliable, compact car that's garnered a reputation for its longevity. Sure, some Toyota Corolla generations may rank higher than others in terms of quality, but at the end of the day, you can be confident this is one vehicle that won't let you down.
A car is a major investment. It's one of the most significant purchases you can make, and it'll determine who smoothly the next few years go for you as far as requiring maintenance and feeling safe on the road. Far too many people get caught up in flashy features that don't ultimately do much. While the Corolla may be seen as a "safe" pick, there's nothing wrong with peace of mind. Next time you go driving, just look at how many other Corollas you see from different years.
You may have already heard about how great Corollas can be, but what does that mean already? Here's everything to keep in mind when searching for a new car (or at least new to you). When you're finished, you may realize a Corolla is the only car for you, and if you play your cards right, you may not need to buy another car for a decade or more.
The Toyota Corolla is one of the best-selling cars of all time
The Corolla isn't just the best-selling Toyota model in the brand's history; it's the most successful car ever made, with more than 50 million units getting sold since it first rolled out. Even as recently as 2023, the Corolla ranks within the top five cars sold for the year, with just over 800,000 units purchased. That year, the Tesla Model Y beat it out as far as passenger vehicles are concerned, and the Corolla also fell short of the total sales of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V (both SUVs), but the fact it can still get up there with the best of them proves how reliable the Corolla has been.
The Corolla was first introduced in Japan back in 1966, making its way to the United States shortly after. It quickly garnered a reputation for reliability and fuel economy, and those features have never really declined over the years. Trends come and go, with people clearly interested in electric vehicles and larger SUVs for the time being. When it comes to something with a proven track record of success, the Corolla still makes its mark. With the Toyota Corolla still being a popular option, you can rest assured you're in good company if you're considering getting one.
It quickly became known for fuel efficiency and reliability
As mentioned previously, the Toyota Corolla is particularly known for its solid gas mileage and long lifespan. Those are the big factors that caused the Corolla to take off in the first place once it started being sold overseas in the United States. For Americans, the Corolla was a reasonable option. It was a small car with a simple design, meaning there weren't a ton of parts that could fail in the first place. It offered peace of mind to drivers who didn't want to constantly fiddle with their ride.
Every Corolla model, including the slightly larger hatchback, is known for having good fuel economy. At a bare minimum, you can typically expect a Corolla to get at least 30 miles per gallon in the city. These days, Toyota has begun rolling out Corolla hybrids, so drivers could potentially go even longer between fill-ups. Buying a car is not just about the sticker price (although the Corolla is attractive in that department, too). Toyota has plenty of fuel efficient models for 2024 and beyond, and with low maintenance, a Corolla purchase may save you a ton of time and hassle in the long run.
The Toyota Corolla drew influence from the Toyota Publica
To fully appreciate the Toyota Corolla and how far it's come, it's paramount to consider its history and the lasting legacy of Toyota's first sports car — the Toyota Publica. The Publica was introduced in the 1950s, and the goal was to create a vehicle that the average Japanese person could afford and get around in. There weren't many frills, but that was the point. This basic, entry-level car was explicitly designed to be affordable and simple to maintain.
The Publica laid the groundwork for what would become the Corolla. For starters, when the Corolla was introduced a decade later, it featured a sportier design and a slightly larger engine. If the Publica was plain, the Corolla was one level above that, still offering affordability but a bit easier on the eyes while providing some additional oomf for people who wanted a practical car that was still fun.
The Corolla didn't just come out of nowhere, and it might help with someone's decision to purchase one by knowing it wasn't the company's first attempt at making a basic passenger car. There's history there, and while the Publica may have ceased production decades ago, the Corolla has stood the test of time.
The Corolla was an instant success
The Toyota Corolla has made American drivers' lives easier for decades, and it didn't even take long for families to realize these cars held quality. The Corolla caught on as soon as it was introduced, thanks to its straightforward design. American-made cars in the late '60s and early '70s didn't have great fuel economy, but vehicles made in other countries faced uphill battles in catching on due to the other complicated designs. American mechanics simply weren't equipped to maintain them, so there was no point in buying one.
The Corolla enters the picture, and it's far easier to maintain with solid fuel economy. That proved to be a huge advantage in the midst of the 1973 fuel crisis when Americans no longer wanted to pay to fill up their hefty rides. The Corolla had already caught on, but that only sealed the deal that this was a car that was there for consumers in more ways than one.
Not only that, but the Corolla forced American car manufacturers to up their game. Some truly awful cars were made in response to the 1973 fuel crisis but a greater emphasis was placed on fuel efficiency after that to compete with the Corolla, meaning pretty much everyone won out in the end. Buying a Corolla today means you have the same great taste as someone from 1968 who knew quality when they saw it.
The Toyota Corolla was the first car to have white reversing lights
You can also feel confident in your Toyota Corolla purchase, knowing the model has been at the forefront of innovation for quite some time.For starters, the Corolla pioneered the concept of having white reverse lights. Amazingly, many cars simply didn't have reverse lights prior to about 1967. All cars now use them today, but Corolla led the pack in making people realize the advantages of such a safety feature.
The primary purpose of specifically having white reversing lights is that it helps the driver see what's behind them when backing up. Even with the advent of rear-view cameras inside vehicles, the lights still help illuminate the area directly behind the car. One additional benefit is that it lets everyone else in the area know that the car is about to back up so that they can react accordingly.
For someone buying a new car nowadays, white reverse lights may seem old hat. However, it's proof that Toyota has always pushed the boundaries of what's possible with automobiles.
It's remained an affordable option over the decades
When you go to a dealership looking for a car to buy, that price tag will factor heavily into your consideration. The Toyota Corolla kicked off its supremacy in the 1960s for being an affordable option, and it's retained that reputation decades later. The Corolla continues to rank among the most affordable new cars, with the basic 2024 model having a manufacturer's suggested retail price of around $22,000. Extra features or specific builds may cost more, but there's no denying that they cost substantially less than competitors.
Naturally, a used Toyota Corolla from a prior year will cost even less. Depending on the year and trim, you may be able to find a Corolla for as little as $6,000, provided you make sure there's nothing insidious lurking beneath the hood that requires addressing. Additionally, you want to make sure to avoid certain Corolla years due to those models having a higher quantity of customer complaints and recall notices. Ultimately, with lower price points, Corollas have consistently been an attractive option for first-time car buyers who don't want a huge investment upfront.
The Toyota Corolla has various racing titles to its name
It's clear at this point the Toyota Corolla is known for its reliability, safety, and affordability. This may give it the impression that it's a basic car worth driving around town but isn't too exciting. For anyone thinking that, it's worth remembering that the Corolla has won numerous races over the years and has various titles.
In 2020, a Corolla competed in Stock Car Brasil and actually won the first five races it was in. Corolla has also made a name for itself in the world of NASCAR, as in 2017, Fredric Aasbø operated a Toyota Corolla iM to claim victory for Florida's Orlando Speed World Formula Drift competition.
Granted, these vehicles (including the victorious Corolla iM) undergo modifications before participating in such events. A standard Corolla you see at a dealership probably won't be able to race with the big dogs right off the bat. But if you consider yourself a real gearhead, it's proof that you can tinker with your Corolla to turn it into an even more impressive feat of engineering.
Toyota Corollas have simple maintenance
Some car brands are incredibly difficult to maintain. You need a specialized mechanic to work on it, and those may be few and far between where you live. Additionally, since it is a more specialized skill, it can be far more expensive to perform basic maintenance. Fortunately, Toyotas are simple to repair, and the Corolla remains one of the cheapest vehicles to repair. Provided nothing catastrophic occurs, Corolla owners can expect to spend just over $4,000 over the first 10 years of ownership in repair costs.
Corollas have a fairly basic maintenance structure, and as long as you adhere to it, you probably don't have to worry about anything unexpectedly awful arising. As one would surmise, you should take your Corolla in for an oil change, tire rotation, and brake inspection once every 5,000 miles or so. Every 15,000 miles, you should have a professional mechanic inspect the exhaust system, steering parts, and cooling system while topping off the coolant is necessary.
Even if nothing seems amiss with your vehicle, it's a good idea to take it in or check it out yourself just to be sure. Depending on how often and how far you drive, you may not have to spend much over the years, and your Corolla can remain reliable for a decade or longer.
Toyota Corollas last a long time
Simple, affordable maintenance is glorious to hear, and if you stay abreast with anything that could potentially go wrong with your Toyota Corolla, there's no reason why it shouldn't last for at least 200,000 miles. Some have even been known to get up to 300,000 miles depending on driving habits and maintenance schedules.
Naturally, there are numerous factors that impact how long any vehicle can last. It all comes down to whether you perform regular maintenance, fix any issues promptly, and drive cautiously. A minor problem may not seem like a big deal, and you may not have any qualms about waiting a few weeks until it can be addressed. However, the longer you wait to treat these small issues, the greater the likelihood it'll exacerbate into something far worse.
This is great news for someone buying a new Toyota Corolla, and it may also give you peace of mind if you wish to purchase a used one. You may see a Corolla for sale that's been driven for 100,000 miles. On other cars, that kind of mileage should rightfully give you pause, but on a Corolla, it may still be only halfway through its natural lifespan.
Corolla remains at the forefront of safety
Toyota Corolla immediately showed it would put safety at the forefront of its design by introducing white reversing lights, but the manufacturer hasn't stopped there. The Corolla has continued innovating in this field, and in 2024, the Corolla was awarded with a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This is thanks to a litany of features that protect you and everyone else on the road, including dynamic cruise control, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system that can even apply the brakes for you if it senses you getting too close to another object. All of these features make it an ideal option whether you're using your Corolla for as a daily commuter or a long-haul road trip car.
All of these safety features are a good reminder to parents that the Corolla is an excellent starter car for their teenager. Even after passing a driving test, novice drivers may still need some help maneuvering a vehicle. The Corolla is simple to understand, and with an emphasis on safety, parents can rest a little easier when their kids are out driving.
What does the future of the Toyota Corolla hold?
The Toyota Corolla has been a fixture of American roadways since the 1960s, and it's safe to say it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. There are certainly plenty of positives to purchasing a used Corolla from a few years ago, but there's a lot to consider with what might happen with the Corolla in the years to come.
The Corolla is in its 12th generation, with the 13th likely coming to dealerships starting in 2025 or 2026. The most probable feature that Toyota will continue to expand upon involves hybrid technology, which could easily provide mileage of up to 50 mpg. One should also anticipate Toyota continuing to be at the forefront of safety, and one could imagine there will be even more engaging collision avoidance and driver assistance systems. That's not even getting into how the Corolla (along with other Toyota models like the Camry and Crown) have adopted sportier designs to look sleeker and compete aesthetically with Teslas over the last few years.
It may sound cliche, but the Toyota Corolla is simply a car you can trust. Mechanics all over the country have worked on them for years, and any issues shouldn't be too surprising at this point. Even if you don't opt for a 2025 or 2026 Corolla when those come out and just want a used one, Corollas stand the test of time and remain viable means of transportation long after they're purchased.