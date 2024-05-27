The Best Years For Toyota Corolla (And Some To Avoid)
The Toyota Corolla has been around since 1966. It's seen numerous generations in that time, and it's consistently one of the most popular choices for drivers across the United States. At one point or another, the Corolla has been sold as a coupe, sedan, hybrid, and even various sports-tuned versions. It's an incredibly versatile and reliable vehicle, and it's known for its fuel economy and affordable price tag. But even though the Corolla is one of the most reliable Toyota cars ever built, not all model years are equal in terms of dependability.
While some Corollas are fantastic cars that last for decades and hundreds of thousands of miles, others are plagued by problems, resulting in lower reliability and more expensive maintenance. If you're in the market for a used Toyota Corolla, there are a few things you should look out for and some specific model years to avoid. From excessive oil consumption to defective airbags and bad transmissions, several Corolla years are notorious for pervasive issues. That said, most Corollas are great vehicles, and they can provide many years of reliable service when cared for properly. Let's go ahead and dive in to explore the best years for the Toyota Corolla and the ones you should avoid.
[Image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
2007-2008 Toyota Corolla's
The Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally reliable vehicle overall. But that's not to say that each model year is equal. And even though the car's history dates back to the 1960s, some of the best Corollas ever made were built in the 20th century. The first set of model years to make this list includes the 2007-2008 Toyota Corolla's.
These cars feature excellent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) safety ratings, scoring top marks in nearly every category. The cars are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 126 horsepower and excellent fuel mileage, while a sport trim version was also available, featuring an enhanced version of the 1.8-liter engine capable of producing up to 170 horsepower. In terms of complaints and recalls, no vehicle is immune to these issues. However, the 2007 and 2008 Toyota Corollas feature far fewer recalls and customer complaints than the worst model, and neither year is known for pervasive or excessive issues. Overall, the 2007 and 2008 Toyota Corolla model years have excellent scores and driver ratings across the board, including on sites like Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book.
2011-2013 Toyota Corolla's
Model years 2011 through 2013 represent another one of the peaks for the Toyota Corolla line. Like the previous model years we discussed, these vehicles have received excellent safety ratings from the IIHS. All three years scored exceptionally well in each category, including overall safety and structural integrity.
Furthermore, Toyota released various improvements and upgrades for each of these model years, contributing to enhanced comfort, safety, and performance. Some of those upgrades include a revamped interior, new trims, and various new forms of modern tech. In terms of engines, most of these Corolla's are driven by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. It's capable of producing 132 horsepower and excellent fuel economy, with most drivers getting at least 26 miles per gallon in the city and upwards of 34 miles per gallon on the highway.
As mentioned previously, no car is immune to recalls, defects, and complaints. That said, the 2011 through 2013 Corolla's are exceptionally well-rated by drivers and have very few complaints or recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Finally, each of the three model years has solid scores with trusted sites like Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book, with experts praising the cars' comfort and safety and consumers celebrating the vehicles for their reliability and longevity.
2018-2021 Toyota Corolla's
Some of the best Toyota Corollas ever built are also some of the newest. Model years 2018 through 2021 represent a series of excellent vehicles, defined by exceptional reliability and a stark lack of serious complaints and problems. In fact, three of those four years were named IIHS top safety picks, scoring the highest marks in nearly every category for passenger safety and vehicle structural integrity.
The 2018 and 2019 model years are available with a 1.8-liter engine capable of between 132 and 140 horsepower, depending on trim options, and all models come with either a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual. Model years 2020 and 2021, on the other hand, allow drivers to choose between the 1.8-liter four-cylinder motor and a 2.0-liter engine, while a hybrid option is also available with a 1.8-liter motor and slightly reduced power outputs.
Each of the four model years covered in this section have excellent reviews from consumers and experts, and none of them are known for severe problems or excessive recalls. Furthermore, these newer Corollas have some of the lowest numbers of driver complaints out of any Corolla generation to date, and each model year is highly rated on various review sites, like Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book.
The Toyota Corolla years you should avoid
While the Toyota Corolla is an excellent and incredibly reliable vehicle overall, it's not without its faults, and some model years are more prone to issues than others. If you're in the market for a Toyota Corolla, you have a lot of options. The car has been around for nearly six decades, and most of those years are exceptional in their own ways. However, there are a few years you should avoid, most notably, 2002, 2009-2010, and 2014.
What makes those model years so bad? Well, each of these years has an exceptionally high number of customer complaints. Model year 2002 is known for excessive oil consumption, and owners regularly report facing this issue with fewer than 100,000 miles on their vehicles. Model years 2009-2010 are also problematic, with drivers reporting a series of issues ranging from excessive oil consumption to cooling system defects and more. Finally, 2014 was also a bad year for the Corolla. Drivers report everything from interior electrical problems to engine malfunctions and transmission failure.
Overall, the Toyota Corolla is a wonderful car, especially for drivers concerned with longevity and fuel efficiency. However, like all vehicles, it has its issues and problem years. If you're planning to purchase a used Corolla and want to avoid unnecessary repairs or expenses, stay away from those described here and search for one of the various time-tested model years covered above.