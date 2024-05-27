The Best Years For Toyota Corolla (And Some To Avoid)

The Toyota Corolla has been around since 1966. It's seen numerous generations in that time, and it's consistently one of the most popular choices for drivers across the United States. At one point or another, the Corolla has been sold as a coupe, sedan, hybrid, and even various sports-tuned versions. It's an incredibly versatile and reliable vehicle, and it's known for its fuel economy and affordable price tag. But even though the Corolla is one of the most reliable Toyota cars ever built, not all model years are equal in terms of dependability.

While some Corollas are fantastic cars that last for decades and hundreds of thousands of miles, others are plagued by problems, resulting in lower reliability and more expensive maintenance. If you're in the market for a used Toyota Corolla, there are a few things you should look out for and some specific model years to avoid. From excessive oil consumption to defective airbags and bad transmissions, several Corolla years are notorious for pervasive issues. That said, most Corollas are great vehicles, and they can provide many years of reliable service when cared for properly. Let's go ahead and dive in to explore the best years for the Toyota Corolla and the ones you should avoid.

[Image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]