5 Of The Worst Cars Ford Made Because Of The 1973 Oil Crisis

In the mid to late 1960s, Ford was one of the most serious players in the U.S. auto market, cornering nearly 30 percent in 1966. Quite a bit of Ford's success at the time can be attributed to some major hits earlier in the decade, including the Ford Mustang in 1964 — which sold over two million units by 1969 — and more practical options like the full-size Ford Galaxie and compact Ford Falcon. The story was the same across the board, as the Big Three U.S. automakers — Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors — were riding a seemingly never-ending wave of success. The American horsepower wars hit its peak around 1968, as all three manufacturers tried to stuff the most powerful engines that they could create into their most capable chassis, leading to the creation of some of the best muscle cars the world has ever seen. Despite the tremendous period of success, a dark cloud was looming on the horizon as the 1960s gave way to the 1970s.

The initial blow for U.S. automakers came in 1970, with the introduction of the Clean Air Act, which significantly handicapped big V8 engines with emissions control measures. Virtually overnight, some of the most potent power plants in history were either discontinued or diluted to the shadows of their previous glory. The real nail in the coffin came in 1973, when OPEC oil suppliers imposed an oil embargo on the United States, essentially tripling the price of oil. U.S. automakers were forced to respond by adapting their existing model lineup or creating new, efficiency-conscious models at the risk of dwindling sales. 1973 marked the start of a 'malaise era' for U.S. automakers that spanned a decade, and Ford created some serious flops as a result.