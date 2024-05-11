5 Fun Ford Falcon Facts Every Car Enthusiast Should Know

A big launch, particularly of something as globally significant as a new model of vehicle, is rarely particularly smooth. The long-running Ford brand certainly has its share of experience with this phenomenon. The Falcon may not be the first model that car enthusiasts associate with Ford, with the iconic likes of the Thunderbird and (of course) the Mustang immediately springing to mind in its stead. Perhaps something of a humble little car in comparison, the Falcon nonetheless proved to be a fascinating introduction to the company's lineup and would have a lasting impact on Ford's business.

First revealed in September of 1959, the Falcon's modest dimensions marked an attempt to diversify the range and capture some more of the smaller-car zeitgeist that was wafting around the industry at the time. With this came affordability, more room for Ford to expand into the economic sphere. It may all sound quite simple and logical, but there's so much more to the history of the Falcon than that. Here are some fascinating facts about the vehicle and its creation that even seasoned car enthusiasts may not know.