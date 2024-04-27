Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The Corvair

Chevrolet Motor Company opened its doors back in November 1911, named for co-founder Louis Chevrolet. Alongside William C. Durant, he kicked off more than a century to date in the ever-competitive auto industry. Iconic Chevy vehicles like the '53 Corvette and '69 K5 Blazer help make up the rich history of the company, as do some other fascinating models. The Corvair is just one example.

The 1960s was an era of truly remarkable vehicles. Enthusiasts will think fondly of the likes of the Ford Mustang, Pontiac GTO, and Chevrolet's own Camaro — all formidable muscle cars. "Big is better" wasn't the only philosophy, though, as compact cars like the Plymouth Valiant were also becoming a big deal. The Corvair eventually became one of the best-known entries in the compact arena, though not always for very flattering reasons.

This in-depth look at the Corvair will explore the model's origins, how it evolved, and what it offered consumers as it did so, as well as the controversy that arose around it and how it influenced the changing automotive industry.