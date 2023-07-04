12 Of The Strangest Cars Ever Built By General Motors

While a motorhome is generally not considered a car, the model made in the '70s by GMC is much more closely related to them than one might think. GM began work on this project in the late '60s with a desire to create a motorhome that was nicer to live with on the road and when parked. The body is made from fiberglass and eschewed the "box on wheels" style prevalent at the time. What the designers came up with was thoroughly modern, streamlined, and attractive. Sales of the new motorhome commenced in 1972.

Unique to the GMC is the chassis and drivetrain, which borrowed heavily from the front-wheel-drive Oldsmobile Toronado. This setup eliminated a driveshaft and allowed the GMC to have a much lower floor and a roomier interior. Toronados came with big block V8 engines and automatic transaxles, providing plenty of power to move a large vehicle, and the rear wheels rode one in front of the other instead of the typical dual wheels of heavy trucks, with air springs to cushion the ride. The result was a very comfortable highway cruiser that was spacious and stylish. It was an odd arrangement that worked, and GMC continued to sell them until 1978, but a loyal fanbase has since emerged that keeps these on the road today.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]