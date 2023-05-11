Here's What Makes Chevrolet's Turbo-Air 6 Engine So Interesting

To many, Chevrolet's Corvair will always be remembered as the focus of a book by a young lawyer named Ralph Nader. Unfortunately, the book's title was "Unsafe at Any Speed." In spite of a questionable suspension design that prompted Nader's criticism, the Corvair was a highly innovative compact car. It was America's answer to Germany's Volkswagen Beetle. An affordable machine for everyman that made efficient use of space, owing to its rear-engine layout and lack of superfluous equipment for liquid-cooling, just like the Beetle.

To this day, the Corvair remains the only mass-produced American vehicle with an engine that was both rear-mounted and air-cooled. Initially, the Corvair was offered in a litany of body styles including a 4-door sedan, 2-door coupe, convertible, station wagon, van, and even a pickup truck.

Powering the first-generation Corvair was a 140-cubic inch "Turbo-Air 6" which was a bit of a misnomer because there was no turbocharger involved. During the 1960s, Chevy had a bit of a turbo fetish. Its automatic transmission was called the Turbo-Hydramatic and its line of decidedly non-turbocharged big block V8 engines was called the "Turbo-Jet."

The Turbo-Air 6 had an aluminum block with six separate cast-iron cylinder barrels, finned for heat dissipation much like the Volkswagen. The cylinders were topped off with finned aluminum cylinder heads and each bank of three cylinders got its own Rochester carburetor. This configuration of horizontally opposed cylinders has several creative nicknames, the more common of which are flat, boxer, or pancake engine. At its debut in 1960, the Turbo-Air 6 was good for a whopping 80 horsepower.

[Featured image by sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]