Chevy Cosworth Vega: The Little-Known American Challenger To European Sports Cars

Chevrolet's Vega was named after one of the brightest stars in the night sky and indeed, the brand was betting heavily that its new subcompact would become a star in the sales showroom, competing against an ever-growing wave of imports. The Vega was a success at the onset, largely due to its good looks and sporty, balanced handling, but buyers soon grew vocal about the car's numerous shortcomings, causing purchases to slide. Body rust was a major issue, as were fuel tank fires and an aluminum engine block that was prone to warping from heat.

In response, Chevrolet's then-general manager John Z. DeLorean had the notion that a high-performance version of the Vega might boost the car's flagging sales, so he reached out to Formula 1 racing supplier Cosworth Engineering in England. General Motors and Cosworth had already collaborated on a racing version of the Vega's inline four-cylinder engine which was very powerful, but also very unreliable. This time around, Cosworth was instructed to detune the racing engine to the point where it would be suitable for street driving, and the Cosworth Vega was born.

Rather than emphasize brute horsepower, the Cosworth Vega was intended as a more balanced sports car in line with those imported from Europe. Based on a 1973 press release from GM, Car and Driver gushed that the CV would be "a taut-muscled GT coupe to devastate the smugness of BMW 2002tii's and five-speed Alfa GTVs ... each one built away from the tumult of the assembly line to precision tolerances, as a show of technical force by Chevrolet."