What Engine Came In The 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 makes a great restoration project whether you're planning to restore it to original specs or make it into an awesome lowrider. One aspect that makes them appealing as project cars is the $9,300 median sale prices for models in "Fair" condition so far in 2024, according to conceptcarz. While lower condition cars should cost less, it's important to match the car's needs with your budget, willingness, and ability to address them. Even Fair condition cars will take time and money to make them pristine, but at least all the parts should be there.

Other than the car's condition, the engine it came with (and hopefully still has), drives the overall value. In 1964, the Ford Galaxie 500 featured the 289-cubic-inch V8 engine as its standard power plant. Engine options for 1964 included a 223-cubic-inch inline-six, and V8s with displacements of 352-, 390-, and 427-cubic-inches. Of course, the most desirable engine option is the 7.0-liter 427 which achieved near legendary status when it took racing by storm a couple of years after the 1964 Galaxie 500's production run.