5 Classic Fords That Make Great Restoration Projects

Ford's first pickup truck was the one-ton 1917 Model TT, which had a stronger frame than the Model T on which it was built and a truck bed built by a third-party manufacturer. Ford began making a complete truck body for the Model T chassis in 1925. Three years later, the company had sold more than a million model TT pickups. The F series debuted in 1948, as Ford and other domestic automakers ramped up civilian production after World War II. In 1953, the F1 became the F-100, and the F2 and F3 were adapted into the new F-250. The F4 became the F350, and larger trucks were absorbed into Ford's commercial line. A stylish redesign of the F series came in 1957, and four-wheel drive was added as an option two years later.

Ford updated the F series again in 1961, 1967, and 1973, and it's that sixth generation that is probably the last that can be regarded as a classic; the F series was updated again in 1979.

'60s and '70s-era F-series pickups in good shape frequently sell for under $5,000 and are remarkably easy to work on. They have roomy engine bays and high ground clearance; in fact, much of the underbody work can be done without the use of a jack or lift. Parts for Ford trucks are common, as are clubs and internet support groups.

