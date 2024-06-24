What Ever Happened To The Ford Pinto?

In the 1984 parody film "Top Secret!" — follow up to the comedy classic "Airplane!" from David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, and Jim Abrahams — there is a large, gag-filled action set piece as the group of heroes fend off German soldiers. One of the gags is a German truck that comes to a slow crawl after the driver slams down on the brake. However, right in front of the truck is a Ford Pinto. The truck lightly taps the rear of the car, hitting it at a speed that wouldn't even cause a scratch. However, instead, the Ford Pinto explodes, causing the German truck to burst into a ball of flames as well.

People seeing "Top Secret!" today might have absolutely no idea why that gag is in the movie. Back in 1984, though, the legacy of the Ford Pinto was fresh, having only been out of the market for four years.

Nearly 45 years since being discontinued, some people may not know how or why the Ford Pinto went from being an exciting vehicular prospect to an utter punchline throughout the 1970s. Let's look back at the history of the Pinto and see how it became one of the most controversial cars of all time and why it still has its defenders today.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]