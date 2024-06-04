10 Of The Cheapest Vehicles To Repair In 2024
If you're in the market for a new car, there's a lot you have to consider beyond the price tag. Apart from the cost of the vehicle, there are insurance fees, parking fees, fueling costs, routine maintenance, and repairs needed. All of these contribute to the total cost of ownership, but a significant part of this is the maintenance and repair costs.
A car won't run the same way you bought it over time. It needs to be treated right with regular maintenance checks, and over the years you'll have to replace some parts of your vehicle due to wear and tear. The cost of repairs will vary from vehicle to vehicle and is influenced by the make and the availability of spare parts.
Knowing your maintenance and repair costs not only help with sound financial planning and budgeting but also gives you an idea of your vehicle's safety, reliability, and life span. A car's maintenance cost also affects its resale value if you choose to sell it somewhere down the line.
In assembling this select group of budget cars, we sourced data from CarEdge and dealership projections to determine the maintenance costs of each vehicle. Here are some of the cheapest vehicles to maintain and repair in 2024.
Honda Accord: $5,412 over 10 years
Kicking off our list is the Honda Accord. This midsized sedan, which debuted in 1976, rose to fame in the late '80s and early '90s thanks to its reliability, which is still the case 10 generations later. The Honda Accord was built to be simple, efficient, easy to maintain, and should last for up to 200,000-300,000 miles. Barring any significant damage or unusual mileage, you can expect to spend an average of $5,412 on repairs and maintenance spread over the first 10 years. This is actually a lower average for repair costs when compared to the competition.
The low maintenance costs and reliability of the Honda Accord are still true with the latest model. The 2024 model even has a good reputation for its fuel economy averaging 29 miles per gallon(mpg) if you're driving through the city and 37 mpg on the highway. Since it's already known to be a dependable car, you'll also find it has great resale value should you choose to sell.
Mazda3: $5,409 over 10 years
In 2003, Mazda released the Mazda3, a compact car with impressive acceleration and solid handling, suitable for a variety of terrains. The Mazda3 rapidly became one of Mazda's top sellers and is now a mainstay on American roads and beyond. In 2024, it has kept that reputation and is also pretty stylish with a leather finish and heated seats.
The Mazda3 has two engine options. The first is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with up to 191 horsepower. It also comes in a 2.5-liter turbo four cylinder engine with a base of 250 horsepower, all while maintaining a fuel economy similar to the Honda Accord's.
If you purchase this vehicle, you can expect to spend an average of less than $200 dollars in its first year of use, which could rise to $1,432 after the first five years. Most of these costs will go into lubricating the doors, trunk, and hinges, rotating tires, and changing the oil filter depending on mileage.
Honda Civic: $5,245 over 10 years
The second Honda entry on our list is the Honda Civic. The Accord's Big Brother was released in 1972 and has since earned a reputation for its versatility and reliability. The Honda Civic was initially a two-door fastback sedan that has since morphed into a four-door sedan with hatchback varieties. In the first 10 years of use, the maintenance costs averaged $5,245 which is cheaper when compared with the Honda Accord. This cost-effective addition to its sleek design has made this car a popular pick since the '70s. You'll also notice that the Civic comes with decent leg room making it a more practical affordable option when placed side by side with compact cars like the Mazda3.
Although drivers have reported problems including rumbles, power window switch failure, and windshield wipers failure, all of which can be prevented by regular inspections and shouldn't cost much to fix. To keep the Civic in good shape, you should change the engine oil and rotate your tires every 7,500 miles.
Mitsubishi Mirage: $4,939 over 10 years
Our first and only subcompact sedan entry on this list is the Mitsubishi Mirage. Introduced by Mitsubishi Motors in 1978, the Mirage is the epitome of simplicity and efficiency as the vehicle is perfect for your day-to-day transportation around town. It was first manufactured between 1978 and 2003, and then once more in 2012, replacing the Mitsubishi Colt.
This vehicle is modestly powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the more fuel-efficient non-hybrid cars with up to 36 miles per gallon when driving in the city and 43 mpg if you're on the highway.
For its first 30,000 miles, the only recommended maintenance for this vehicle is an oil filter change, tire rotations, and air filter replacement, contributing to a relatively low average maintenance cost of $1,285 over the first five years of use.
With repair only needed on average at a 15% clip in its first decade, the Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the cheapest vehicles to own today, with a purchase price of less than $20,000.
Tesla Model Y: $4,732 over 10 years
The first SUV and electric vehicle on our list is the Tesla Model Y, which was introduced in 2020 by Tesla Inc. Electric vehicles offer an array of cost-saving benefits as many standard maintenance procedures do not apply.
The Tesla's lack of traditional combustion engines means you do not need regular oil and oil filter changes. It also features regenerative braking technology that eliminates the need for frequent brake inspections and brake pad replacements. Since it doesn't use fuel, the energy efficiency charge makes the total ownership cost a lot less than that of motor vehicles.
You are, however, still expected to keep a maintenance schedule that will include tire rotations, air filter replacements, and brake fluid testing at least once every 12,000 miles to maintain good usage practices. You will also spend about $4 per 100 miles on charging.
Even with those, the maintenance cost over five years of use is an average of $1,449, which could rise to $4,732 in the first decade.
Tesla Model S: $4,566 over 10 years
The Tesla Model S has been described as the improved version of the Model Y. Like the Model Y, the Tesla Model S features an array of cost-saving technology that will thrill owners working on a budget.
There are two versions of the Tesla Model S. First is the standard dual motor all-wheel drive which accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, a range of 402 miles, and a peak of 670 horsepower. The second version is the Plaid with an acceleration of 0-60 mph in less than two seconds, a range of 359 miles, and a peak of 1,020 horsepower.
It offers lower maintenance costs thanks to reduced fuel and repair expenses. As already stated, electric vehicles generally require less maintenance, and Tesla provides over-the-air software updates to improve functionality and add features, all at little to no cost.
With only an 8.64% chance of a major repair, the Tesla Model S boasts an average maintenance cost of $4,566 over the first decade. According to Solar Reviews, the full charge cost for the standard dual motor all-wheel drive is $17.55 at $0.15 per kWh.
Toyota Camry: $4,203 over 10 years
Toyota has built a solid reputation in the motor vehicle industry as the brand with the lowest maintenance cost. A perfect example of this is the Toyota Camry, introduced by the Japanese automobile manufacturing company in 1982. The Camry is a reliable and affordable car that's easy to maintain. It comes with a four-cylinder engine, although some Camry models offer a V6 engine, which is not typical for its class of vehicles. This vehicle is so popular that it has sold 20 million units in more than 100 countries. The 2008 through 2015 models particularly stand out in this regard. It also has great resale value for owners who are looking to make a switch or upgrade later on.
The Toyota Camry boasts an average repair and maintenance cost of $4200 in ten years, with only 27% of that cost needed in the first five years. To decrease the chances of major repair, the recommended maintenance schedule includes inspecting and adjusting fluid levels every 5,000 miles.
Toyota Corolla: $4,087 over 10 years
Next up is the Toyota Corolla, another flagship product of the Japanese company that introduced the car into the market all the way back in 1966. The compact vehicle can be regarded as car royalty for its early rise to popularity and continued reliability through its almost 60-year existence.
The Toyota Corolla is best known for its fuel efficiency with excellent gas mileage across all its models. Like the Camry, the Toyota Corolla is one of the best-selling cars of all time. Being such a popular consumer choice, it has a wide availability of parts on the market meaning finding replacement parts will not prove difficult.
Its efficiency was taken to the next level with the introduction of hybrid technology in the 2020 model. In fact, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid a 1.8-liter inline four gas engine4 with Variable Valve Timing and 138 horsepower.
According to Trusted Choice, the 1998 to 2017 models are the best options for cheap maintenance. The Toyota Corolla's maintenance cost stands at $4,083 over the first 10 years, and like the Camry, the potential for a major repair during that time is 11.89%.
Toyota Prius: $4,008 over 10 years
Rounding off our Toyota trilogy, and second on our overall ranking is the Toyota Prius. It was introduced to the Japanese market in 1997 as a four-door sedan but has since 2003, been exclusively designed as a four-door liftback.
The Toyota Prius earns its acclaim as the first hybrid passenger vehicle in the world to be manufactured in high volumes. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Hybrid engine and a horsepower of 194 for the front wheel drive and 196 for the all-wheel drive. Its standout feature is its fuel efficiency of up to 56 mpg on the highway.
With a maintenance cost of $4,008 over the first 10 years of use, the Toyota Prius and its hybrid technology is a superb budget choice, especially with its battery warranty, which trims long-term maintenance costs.
The likelihood of a major repair in the first decade of use is 11.22%. To keep your chances low, the recommended maintenance schedule includes inspecting and adjusting fluid levels every 5,000 miles.
Tesla Model 3: $3,587 over 10 years
Topping our ranking is Tesla's Model 3. The mid-sized fastback sedan was introduced in 2017 and dubbed the most affordable vehicle to be produced. It boasts an acceleration of 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 163 mph, and a peak of 510 horsepower. It also features ultra-responsive handling and advanced aerodynamic technology.
The Tesla Model 3 is currently the epitome of a cheap maintenance vehicle. Beyond the obvious savings on gas, oil changes, and transmission repairs, it has a battery that can last between 22 to 37 years. That puts its average maintenance cost at about $3,587 in its first ten years of use. There is also a less than 10% chance that the car will require a major repair in that time.
According to EnergySage, the average fuel cost of a Tesla Model is "between 3.60 and 4.62 cents per mile." Solar Reviews estimates charging costs for the Model 3 to be $10.49.