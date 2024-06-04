10 Of The Cheapest Vehicles To Repair In 2024

If you're in the market for a new car, there's a lot you have to consider beyond the price tag. Apart from the cost of the vehicle, there are insurance fees, parking fees, fueling costs, routine maintenance, and repairs needed. All of these contribute to the total cost of ownership, but a significant part of this is the maintenance and repair costs.

A car won't run the same way you bought it over time. It needs to be treated right with regular maintenance checks, and over the years you'll have to replace some parts of your vehicle due to wear and tear. The cost of repairs will vary from vehicle to vehicle and is influenced by the make and the availability of spare parts.

Knowing your maintenance and repair costs not only help with sound financial planning and budgeting but also gives you an idea of your vehicle's safety, reliability, and life span. A car's maintenance cost also affects its resale value if you choose to sell it somewhere down the line.

In assembling this select group of budget cars, we sourced data from CarEdge and dealership projections to determine the maintenance costs of each vehicle. Here are some of the cheapest vehicles to maintain and repair in 2024.