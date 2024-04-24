New Tesla Model 3 Performance Offers Supercar Speed For A Shocking Price
A couple of months after giving the Model 3 lineup a design refresh in September 2023, Tesla also discontinued the original Tesla Model 3 Performance Edition, which meant that the company was only left with two variants of the car: the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, and the Model 3 Long Range. Eight months later, the company has relaunched an updated edition of the Tesla Model 3 Performance, with slight design changes and some interesting performance updates.
The refreshed Tesla Model Performance claims a 22% boost in continuous power, a 32% increase in peak power, and 16% more torque than the outgoing model. In fact, Elon Musk claims that the refreshed Model 3 Performance Edition is now faster than a Porsche 911, thanks to its claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.
As far as the looks go, the refreshed Tesla Model 3 Performance looks near-identical to its less powerful siblings, featuring only a handful of design cues to differentiate it from the rest of the Model 3 lineup. The most noticeable changes include the redesigned alloy wheels, the Plaid-like badging on the rear bumper, slightly redesigned front and rear fascias, the rear diffuser, and the carbon fiber spoiler. The car is also more aerodynamic than before and claims 5% reduced drag.
Thanks to the added performance, the car also gets several performance-focused improvements over the standard variants. These include larger brake rotors, pads, and calipers for better braking performance. A redesigned chassis with performance springs, dampers, bushings, and stabilizer bars should enable the car to have better handling characteristics as well.
What's improved under the 'hood'
The refreshed 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance features Tesla's improved 4th generation drive unit, which is the biggest factor behind the improved performance numbers. Thanks to this unit, the car makes 510 horsepower and a staggering 741 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque. The 2024 Model 3 Performance also has a much higher claimed top speed — reaching 163 mph, compared to the 125 mph limit on the standard models. It is also marginally faster than the discontinued Performance Edition Model 3, which used to top out at 162 mph.
Tesla also claims that the updated car is more efficient than the older model, and consumes less power despite being capable of more horsepower. With an EPA estimated range of 296 miles, the Tesla Model 3 has higher range than the Model 3 Long Range, but lower range than the 341 mile range claimed by the Model 3 Long Range.
Aiding in improving the car's overall performance are the redesigned 20-inch wheels, fitted with Pirelli P Zero 4 tires that claim better traction in tight corners. The car also features an improved Track Mode, making the Model 3 Performance a joy to drive on racetracks. Tesla has also modified the adaptive damping system on the car, which is now more responsive to road conditions and driver inputs to bring an improvement to ride quality. The car is virtually unchanged on the insides, save for the sportier front seats, which should offer more comfort while on the track.
Pricing, availability, and options
Bookings for the refreshed 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance are already open, and you can visit Tesla's online configuration tool right now to order one for yourself. What is more important about the car is its incredible $40,490 price tag, which makes it more affordable than the Model 3 Long Range, priced at $42,740. Even with state and federal taxes, the final price of the Tesla Model 3 Performance will hover around the $55,000-$60,000 mark, making it an incredible value given its staggering performance numbers.
Of course, the aforementioned price tag is for the base model in the Stealth Grey color option. Other color options on offer include Pearl White ($1,000), Deep Blue Metallic ($1,000), Solid Black ($1,500), and the featured Ultra Red option ($2,000). Opting for a White interior trim will also cost buyers an additional $1,500. Customers also have the option to order the Tesla Model 3 Performance with Full Self-Driving Capability for an extra $8,000.
Deliveries of the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance will begin in May 2024.