New Tesla Model 3 Performance Offers Supercar Speed For A Shocking Price

A couple of months after giving the Model 3 lineup a design refresh in September 2023, Tesla also discontinued the original Tesla Model 3 Performance Edition, which meant that the company was only left with two variants of the car: the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, and the Model 3 Long Range. Eight months later, the company has relaunched an updated edition of the Tesla Model 3 Performance, with slight design changes and some interesting performance updates.

The refreshed Tesla Model Performance claims a 22% boost in continuous power, a 32% increase in peak power, and 16% more torque than the outgoing model. In fact, Elon Musk claims that the refreshed Model 3 Performance Edition is now faster than a Porsche 911, thanks to its claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

As far as the looks go, the refreshed Tesla Model 3 Performance looks near-identical to its less powerful siblings, featuring only a handful of design cues to differentiate it from the rest of the Model 3 lineup. The most noticeable changes include the redesigned alloy wheels, the Plaid-like badging on the rear bumper, slightly redesigned front and rear fascias, the rear diffuser, and the carbon fiber spoiler. The car is also more aerodynamic than before and claims 5% reduced drag.

Thanks to the added performance, the car also gets several performance-focused improvements over the standard variants. These include larger brake rotors, pads, and calipers for better braking performance. A redesigned chassis with performance springs, dampers, bushings, and stabilizer bars should enable the car to have better handling characteristics as well.