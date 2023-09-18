Over-The-Air (Ota) Updates Explained: What They Do And How They Impact Your EV

Times have changed, and our vehicles have changed with those times. Long gone are the days when people could be found tweaking and maintaining their daily driver with a socket set on the weekend. Now several aspects of car maintenance, like other aspects of our lives, are managed digitally. This is particularly the case with electric vehicles. An EV doesn't need an oil change, and the coolants used will arguably outlast the vehicle. Furthermore, tinkering with things like the battery pack is probably a bad idea, from both a safety and a warranty perspective. So instead of getting coated in oil and grime, a modern driver may not be doing much to keep their car up to speed. And a lot of that is down to one amazing feature.

An "over the air (OTA) update" is pretty much what it sounds like. A car will use an internet connection, either through a SIM card and a data plan, or a WiFi connection, to download an "update" to the vehicle's software. These updates aren't just limited to apps on the infotainment system, and can have broad impacts on a vehicle's features and functions. Here we'll take an in-depth look at what these updates can be used for, how they make a driver's life more convenient, and any potential issues that could spring up because of them.