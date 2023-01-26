Subaru Is Recalling The 2022 WRX - But Not For The Reasons You'd Think
Subaru has issued a recall on the 2022 WRX over an issue that affects thousands of vehicles — but there isn't actually a problem with any of the vehicle parts. Recalls tend to be issued when there is a fault affecting one of the vehicle's components, like an airbag or seatbelt. Some are related to problems that are downright deadly, like when Toyota's electric throttles developed a life of their own, Audi had a similar problem, and Ford released a very popular car that happened to contain a very volatile gas tank.
Beyond the recall, the 2022 edition of the WRX is a pretty good car. The 2.0-liter engine is capable of producing 271 horsepower, which is reasonable for a car in this class. That power makes its way through a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. However, the manual transmission is only available on some trims; if you splash out on the GT edition, you're stuck in an automatic. Pricing starts at $29,605 — though the high-end GT version will cost you over $42,000. No matter how much you paid, some of these cars shipped with a problem. It's not a major problem though, and Subaru has a simple fix for it.
The problem only exists on paper
The issue with the WRX doesn't directly have anything to do with any of the car's components. Your airbag isn't going to go off randomly, or not go off at all. Your horn won't start blaring every time you put the keys in the ignition. Your anti-lock brakes won't send you into a skid every time you tap a pedal. The actual problem only exists on paper. According to Auto Evolution, the Japanese carmaker has issued the recall due to an issue with the car's manual. Not the manual transmission, but the small booklet that ships out with every vehicle.
During a review Subaru conducted last year, it was determined that the information printed in the WRX's manual didn't reflect the specifications of the car itself. To be specific, the problem is related to the high beam assist feature of EyeSight-equipped cars. If you're trying to adjust the high beam assist's sensitivity, the manual gives instructions referencing a different dimmer switch to the one found in the 2022 WRX. This is technically against the law, specifically 9.4.1.1 of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108, so the Japanese automaker is fixing things as quickly as possible.
Subaru says that vehicles manufactured between February 25, 2022, and December 7, 2022, may be affected by the issue, and owners will be notified by March 21 if their WRX is one of those on the recall list. In terms of fixing the problem, if you can call it that, the solution is pretty simple. Subaru is simply sending out updated manuals to customers who have been affected by the recall.