Subaru Is Recalling The 2022 WRX - But Not For The Reasons You'd Think

The issue with the WRX doesn't directly have anything to do with any of the car's components. Your airbag isn't going to go off randomly, or not go off at all. Your horn won't start blaring every time you put the keys in the ignition. Your anti-lock brakes won't send you into a skid every time you tap a pedal. The actual problem only exists on paper. According to Auto Evolution, the Japanese carmaker has issued the recall due to an issue with the car's manual. Not the manual transmission, but the small booklet that ships out with every vehicle.

During a review Subaru conducted last year, it was determined that the information printed in the WRX's manual didn't reflect the specifications of the car itself. To be specific, the problem is related to the high beam assist feature of EyeSight-equipped cars. If you're trying to adjust the high beam assist's sensitivity, the manual gives instructions referencing a different dimmer switch to the one found in the 2022 WRX. This is technically against the law, specifically 9.4.1.1 of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108, so the Japanese automaker is fixing things as quickly as possible.

Subaru says that vehicles manufactured between February 25, 2022, and December 7, 2022, may be affected by the issue, and owners will be notified by March 21 if their WRX is one of those on the recall list. In terms of fixing the problem, if you can call it that, the solution is pretty simple. Subaru is simply sending out updated manuals to customers who have been affected by the recall.