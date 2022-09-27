Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls

Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.

The latest issue plaguing Tesla cars affects the automatic window reversal system. According to the NHTSA, Tesla's power window might fail to react accordingly when it detects an obstruction as it rolls up. As a result, the misfiring mechanism "may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury."

The concern is legitimate, but more importantly, the NHTSA is just following its own rules for situations that demand a vehicle recall. Tesla is no exception. In the agency's definition of a recall, such an action is only deemed necessary when a vehicle or any component poses "an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards." The subsequent course of corrective action, as prescribed by the NHTSA, is that the carmaker either repair it, replace the faulty parts, offer a refund to the affected car owners, or in extreme cases, buy back the defective car.