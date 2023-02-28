Future Ford EVs May Drive Themselves Back To The Dealership If You Miss A Payment

The car company argues that repossessions often lead to conflict, as many people don't want to have their cars taken away. If the vehicle just drives off, it will remove that potential for conflict. Even cars without full self-driving software aren't safe. Under the patent's plans, your vehicle would still be able to drive itself a short distance if that would make towing it away any easier. If you do have a self-driving car, expect it to disappear back to a dealership — or, if it's an older car, a junkyard. Because it's the principle of the matter or something.

Smarter owners may think about locking their soon-to-be robot-repoed car in a garage or taking its wheels off so it can't escape. Well, Ford is one step ahead, at least based on the patent documents. In these cases, your car will call the police on you like a large rodent with a V8 engine up front. Repossession isn't the only remote punishment Ford has suggested could entice people to pay their car loans on time.

Less severe options involve disabling the car's features, such as its air conditioning, GPS, or radio. There's also a point where you may start to believe Ford is currently staffed by the people who wrote the CIA's torture handbook. Anyone who owns a car built in the last couple of decades will be aware of the irritating noise that blares at you if you drive more than two yards without your seatbelt securely buckled. Imagine a noise that is equally irritating and will not stop until you pay up. That's what you'll get if Ford gets its way.