Burned By Its Heated Seat Subscription Plan, BMW Changes Paywall Strategy

It's been a little over a year since BMW decided to charge a subscription fee for enabling the heated seats feature on some of its vehicles. While this new arrangement never made it to the U.S., it was implemented in several markets, including prominent automotive hubs like the U.K., Germany, South Africa, New Zealand, and South Korea. In many of these countries, people were presented with a payment screen when they attempted to use the heated seats feature, essentially hiding the feature behind a software lock. This move even prompted users to scale the paywall by jailbreaking their BMW cars.

After facing massive backlash from several quarters following this decision, it seems the German carmaker has put brakes on this policy worldwide. According to a recent Autocar report, BMW's board member for sales and marketing— Pieter Nota — has indicated that BMW no longer intends to pursue this paywall strategy for enabling hardware features. It seems BMW execs have learned (the hard way) that hiding hardware features already present inside the vehicle behind a software-activated lock is not a smart way to make more money from their customers.

However, BMW is still intent on locking pure software-based functionalities (like a park assist feature) behind a paywall. According to Nota, BMW consumers are seemingly more open to the idea of paying for pure software-based features than hardware features, which is why the company intends to press ahead with the policy of offering software-based goodies at an additional cost to users.