Which Toyota Camry Years Should You Avoid?
The Toyota Camry was first introduced to American shores in 1983 as a front-wheel drive replacement for the rear-wheel drive Corona, designed to better compete with its North American compact rivals in the Chrysler K-car series, the Chevrolet Citation, Ford Tempo, and the recently introduced second generation Honda Accord. Through the ensuing years, the Camry grew in size, power, and sales numbers. In 1988, it joined the ranks of vehicles with the status "Made in the USA" as it began assembly in a new Georgetown, Kentucky plant.
In 1997, it became the number one selling car in America for the first time at 397,156 units, besting the Ford Taurus, which had held the record previously, and the Honda Accord. The Camry had solidified its reputation for excellent quality and reliability, even if it wasn't the most exciting option to drive, and held the number one sales spot for cars for the majority of the next 16 years. But even with a solid reputation for reliability, there are model years of the Toyota that, because of a multitude of reported issues, are better to avoid when considering the purchase of a used Camry rather than the brand new 2025 model with its bevy of exciting new features.
These are the model years of Toyota Camry to avoid
First on our list of Camrys to avoid an example from the fifth generation, which was redesigned for the 2002 model year, growing in size to better accommodate Americans who were doing the same. Like many vehicles in the first year of a new generation, the 2002 Camry is known for a plethora of problems including mostly surrounding the engine, including stripped head bolts, engine overheating, and smoking on startup. These issues among others have earned it a "Beware of the Clunker" seal from "CarComplaints".
The second on our list of Camry model years to avoid is 2007, the first model year of the sixth generation. While this generation of the Camry had a lot to offer, including 268 horsepower from the optional V6 and styling that moved it from "a bit frumpy" to "oh that's not too bad", it is known to burn more than a bit of oil — prompting "CarComplaints" to award it their "Avoid Like the Plague" seal of dishonor.
The sixth generation isn't out of the doghouse yet, either, as the 2009 model year makes the third spot on our list of the Toyota Camrys to avoid list. Like its forebearer from 2007, this model year is known to use oil at a less-than-acceptable rate. In fact, it seems as though this is a common theme for all the years of this generation of Camry, with the 2007 and 2009 reporting more than the 2008, 2010, and 2011 models. If you must have a model from generation, a complete service history of the prospective vehicle should be a priority to gain some insight as to how the engine has been maintained.