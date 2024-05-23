Which Toyota Camry Years Should You Avoid?

First on our list of Camrys to avoid an example from the fifth generation, which was redesigned for the 2002 model year, growing in size to better accommodate Americans who were doing the same. Like many vehicles in the first year of a new generation, the 2002 Camry is known for a plethora of problems including mostly surrounding the engine, including stripped head bolts, engine overheating, and smoking on startup. These issues among others have earned it a "Beware of the Clunker" seal from "CarComplaints".

The second on our list of Camry model years to avoid is 2007, the first model year of the sixth generation. While this generation of the Camry had a lot to offer, including 268 horsepower from the optional V6 and styling that moved it from "a bit frumpy" to "oh that's not too bad", it is known to burn more than a bit of oil — prompting "CarComplaints" to award it their "Avoid Like the Plague" seal of dishonor.

The sixth generation isn't out of the doghouse yet, either, as the 2009 model year makes the third spot on our list of the Toyota Camrys to avoid list. Like its forebearer from 2007, this model year is known to use oil at a less-than-acceptable rate. In fact, it seems as though this is a common theme for all the years of this generation of Camry, with the 2007 and 2009 reporting more than the 2008, 2010, and 2011 models. If you must have a model from generation, a complete service history of the prospective vehicle should be a priority to gain some insight as to how the engine has been maintained.