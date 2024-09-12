Every Honda Accord Trim (And The Key Differences Between Them)

The Accord is one of Honda's longest-running and most enduring models, with a history spanning over four decades. It has also resonated quite well with U.S. consumers this whole time. As at 2020, Honda had sold more than 14 million units of the Accord, which not only makes it one of the most successful models in the brand's illustrious history, but also underscores its status as one of the most commercially successful cars of the past 40 years.

Fortunately for fans of the well sought-after model, the Honda Accord's run of success doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, with the midsize sedan having rolled into its 11th generation in 2023. And like the previous year, Honda offered the Honda Accord in six trim levels for 2024: LX, EX, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid. Each of these Honda Accord trims offers a variety of features and equipment to cater to different needs and preferences, with each introducing an increased level of comfort and technology the higher you go. Here's a look at what you get with all the Honda Accord variants in terms of their key features.