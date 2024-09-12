Every Honda Accord Trim (And The Key Differences Between Them)
The Accord is one of Honda's longest-running and most enduring models, with a history spanning over four decades. It has also resonated quite well with U.S. consumers this whole time. As at 2020, Honda had sold more than 14 million units of the Accord, which not only makes it one of the most successful models in the brand's illustrious history, but also underscores its status as one of the most commercially successful cars of the past 40 years.
Fortunately for fans of the well sought-after model, the Honda Accord's run of success doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, with the midsize sedan having rolled into its 11th generation in 2023. And like the previous year, Honda offered the Honda Accord in six trim levels for 2024: LX, EX, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid. Each of these Honda Accord trims offers a variety of features and equipment to cater to different needs and preferences, with each introducing an increased level of comfort and technology the higher you go. Here's a look at what you get with all the Honda Accord variants in terms of their key features.
Honda Accord Infotainment Features
The smallest Honda Accord screen is a 7-inch touchscreen display. It is standard on the Honda Accord LX alongside a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, two 3.0-amp USB-C ports, and a four-speaker, 160-watt audio system. The Honda Accord EX is specced similarly to the entry-level EX, but you do get an eight-speaker, 180-watt audio system instead of the LX's four-speaker, 160-watt one.
On the Honda Accord Sport Hybrid trim, you step up to a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Amazon Alexa, and an HD radio. Its sound system is also the same as the eight-speaker one on the EX. The Accord EX-L Hybrid and Accord Sport-L Hybrid are both similar to the Accord Sport Hybrid in their infotainment features, but they offer two additional 3.0-amp USB-C ports in the rear. The range-topping Accord Touring Hybrid, for its part, amps up the convenience with a Google built-in voice assistance system, a 15-watt wireless smartphone charging pad (available as an option on the Accord Hybrid Sport, Hybrid EX-L, and Hybrid Sport-L), as well as a 12-speaker Bose audio system.
Comfort and convenience
Like all good Hondas, the Accord is well-known for its comfortable, upmarket interior. However, the features you get vary depending on the trim level opted for. The base LX comes standard with automatic climate control, push button start, cloth upholstery, and manually adjustable driver seat. Taking a step up from the LX, the Honda Accord EX increases the comfort level with a dual-zone automatic climate control system, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a power moonroof.
To these features, the Honda Accord Hybrid trim adds a leather-covered steering wheel, while the Honda Accord EX-L Hybrid and Sport Hybrid offer even more in the form of power functionality for the front passenger seat, memory settings for the driver's seat, and leather seating surfaces. The fully loaded Honda Accord Touring Hybrid amplifies the luxuriousness even further with a head-up display, heated and cooled seats, as well as heated rear seats.
Engine, performance, and fuel economy
The Honda Accord is available with hybrid and a non-hybrid gasoline-fuelled powertrain options. The base LX and EX feature a fully gas-run 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder direct-injection engine that is good for 192 horsepower and equal torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends that output to the front wheels. In a 2023 Honda Accord EX, the combination helped propel the sedan to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds and the quarter mile in 15.6 seconds, according to data from Zeroto60times. As for the Honda Accord fuel economy, models with the 1.5-liter turbo-four get an EPA-rated 29 mpg in the city, 37 mpg on the highway, and 32 mpg combined.
The Honda Accord Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid trims, meanwhile, feature a hybrid powertrain that pairs a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors for 204 total horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. The transmission in this case is an electronically continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) with deceleration selectors. So equipped, the powertrain launches the 2024 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. All Honda Accord Hybrid models come equipped with four drive modes: Normal, ECON, Sport, and Individual. The EPA fuel economy estimate for the Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L is 51 mpg in the City, 44 mpg on the highway, and 48 mpg combined. The Accord Hybrid Sport, Hybrid Sport-L, and Hybrid Touring are slightly less efficient, returning 46 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 44 mpg combined.
Driver-assist features
In keeping with Honda's "Safety for Everyone" catchphrase, all six Accord models come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. However, some models are more loaded than others. The base Honda Accord LX trim is equipped as standard with forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, traffic-sign recognition, and lane-departure warning. As well, potential owners can expect to find adaptive cruise control, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist, traffic-jam assist, automatic high-beam headlights, a rear-seat alert as well as a rearview camera as part of the package.
The Accord EX and Accord Sport Hybrid also get all of these features but add blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Accord EX-L is similar to the Honda Accord EX, but adds front and rear parking sensors, which becomes unavailable when you step up to the Sport-L trim. However, you do get back front and rear parking sensors when you step up to the range-topping Accord Hybrid Touring trim, which also features rain-sensing windshield wipers.