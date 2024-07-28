The 5 Longest-Running Honda Models Continuously Sold In The US
Honda is a household name in the United States, and there's no doubt you've heard of many of its cars. However, just because a car might be well-known today doesn't mean it's been here for a long time. Some cars come along and quickly make a name for themselves — like Tesla's Model Y being a top-seller despite being first introduced in 2020.
While Honda has some vehicles like that, the CR-V being a decent example, many of the staples of the lineup have been around for decades now, and they've built up their reputation over years and years of iterations. The names you think of when you think of Honda are what you'll largely be seeing on this list, but you might be surprised to know just how long some of them have been around. The Civic and Accord are obvious examples of vehicles that have been around for decades, but they aren't the only ones in the lineup.
Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is easily one of the longest-running cars offered by not only Honda, but all of the major automakers. The vehicle's lineage dates back to 1972, and more than five decades later it has become one of the best-selling cars in the United States. Throughout that lifespan, it's gone through more than 10 different generations. In 2022, the 11th generation began, and although it's early, we can safely say it's one of the best generations for the vehicle yet. There's still time for it to go either up or down, but it's been promising so far.
While a lot of manufacturers have put a big focus on SUVs and larger vehicles, the Civic remains a shining example of how the compact car still has some staying power. With an MSRP beginning at $24,250 for the base model Civic, it's also an affordable option for people looking to pick up a new car. With an estimated 32/41 city and highway mpg, it's also a nice way to save on gas prices.
Honda Accord
Much like the Honda Civic, the Accord dates back to the 1970s, and it's a car that's still readily available today. Again like the Civic, the Accord is in its 11th generation, and things are shaping up for it to be one of the greatest iterations of the vehicle we've seen yet. This latest generation began in 2023, so we're still very early in the run and there's plenty of time for Honda to make adjustments — good or bad. Going back to the first generation, the vehicle has gone through its fair share of change, but it's still managed to remain one of the most popular cars on the market.
With its 50th year of production on the horizon, it's tough to imagine this car ever not being a mainstay in the States. Today, it's still a relatively affordable vehicle with an MSRP that begins at $27,895. Following in the footsteps of many vehicles, there's also a hybrid option available that boasts an estimated 46 city/41 highway mpg.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V debuted back in 1997, but it quickly cemented itself as one of the premier SUVs on the market. The early generation models had some years you may want to avoid, but the problems have largely been ironed out and there's not much to be concerned with when shopping for a new model. The CR-V might not be the cheapest SUV on the market, but it's one that's built a nice reputation for itself thanks to Honda. The pull toward an SUV comes down to a number of things, and perhaps the biggest one is having additional cargo room. The CR-V can fit your family comfortably, and you can also easily stock it up for a road trip.
The Honda CR-V has an MSRP beginning at $30,100, though that number can quickly rise as you add more features to the package. There's also a CR-V Hybrid you can opt for if you want better fuel economy — and that applies to a lot of Honda's lineup at this point.
Honda Odyssey
Minivans have never been considered to be among the most visually appealing of vehicles, but large families often have no choice but to pick one up if they want room for everyone. The Honda Odyssey dates back to the mid-'90s, and it's been through five generations. Not many people would say the Odyssey is something that gets good gas mileage, but it can still surprise you with its combined 22 mpg and up to 28 mpg on the highway. The MSRP for the current-gen Odyssey is $38,240, and while the last major update to the vehicle came in 2021, there's still not a lot to complain about.
The Odyssey is packed with interior space and has some modern features that make road trips fun, like the drop-down 10.2-inch screen that gives the back passengers something to do on those long drives. If you're ever researching what the best minivans are, you'll typically see the Odyssey being spotlighted in some way — and sometimes it'll be at the top.
Honda Pilot
The Pilot is another SUV from Honda, but it's newer than the company's CR-V. The Pilot's first model year was 2003, but it's remained in production since then as a solid crossover SUV. As is the case with any vehicle, some years are better than others, but aside from some suffering from faulty transmissions, this has been a solid vehicle over its lifespan. While the CR-V can handle some off-roading, the Pilot is marketed with off-roading as one of its selling points. The MSRP for the current model year begins at $39,900, and it comes with some features many SUV owners could be looking for — like boasting up to 5,000 pounds of towing power and seating for up to eight people.
This type of versatility makes the Pilot a good option for people looking to get the most out of their vehicle, and while it's pricey at nearly $40,000, it's carved out a nice reputation for itself and shows why it's been around for over two decades. The best off-roading performance comes from the TrailSport trim, that adds nearly $10,000 to the price, so that's something to keep in mind if that's what you're looking for.