The 5 Longest-Running Honda Models Continuously Sold In The US

Honda is a household name in the United States, and there's no doubt you've heard of many of its cars. However, just because a car might be well-known today doesn't mean it's been here for a long time. Some cars come along and quickly make a name for themselves — like Tesla's Model Y being a top-seller despite being first introduced in 2020.

While Honda has some vehicles like that, the CR-V being a decent example, many of the staples of the lineup have been around for decades now, and they've built up their reputation over years and years of iterations. The names you think of when you think of Honda are what you'll largely be seeing on this list, but you might be surprised to know just how long some of them have been around. The Civic and Accord are obvious examples of vehicles that have been around for decades, but they aren't the only ones in the lineup.