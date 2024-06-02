Honda Pilot: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

Although the Honda CR-V is the vehicle that topped the company's sales figures in 2023, it is not the only SUV offered by the Japanese automaker, especially if you want something a bit larger than a compact crossover. One of the options available to you is the Honda Pilot, which the company's offered for more than two decades. This mid-size crossover SUV has undergone a good deal of changes since its introduction, and 2022 saw the vehicle enter its fourth generation of design.

While it would be nice to just jump in with a brand new 2025 Honda Pilot that has received good marks from the likes of Car and Driver, not everyone is in the market for a fresh from-the-factory vehicle with a starting price of $39,900. That doesn't mean that a Honda Pilot has to be out of your range. You just need to look for a used version, which can cost you anywhere from a few thousand dollars less or even less than half the price of a new version. However, because the life of the Honda Pilot is so long and has had several different generations, it can be tough to decipher which model years you should be looking at and which you should turn away from as quickly as possible.

After scouring through reports from various sources regarding the reliability of the various model years, this guide aims to help you get the most out of your search for a Honda Pilot.