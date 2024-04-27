5 New Honda Pilot Features To Be Excited About

The Honda Pilot has been around for over two decades, but new generations have pretty much always given Honda enthusiasts something to look forward to. For instance, the 2023 Honda Pilot featured larger dimensions, which saw a corresponding increase in interior space and legroom, making it all the more ideal for outdoor adventures.

The updated 2025 Honda Pilot is no different in innovation and features. Honda claims that this family SUV is the "largest and most powerful" three-row SUV it has ever produced. The updated model features a combination of styling elements and on-road and off-road capabilities that make it a good choice for people looking for a vehicle that can deliver visual appeal, power, and comfort.

For the current model year, Honda has released six trims — the Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite, and Black Edition. Each of these Honda trims is made in America at the company's Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama. Prices for the Pilot start at $39,900 (not including the destination and handling charge) and can increase based on the trim, drivetrain, and other customization options chosen. Here are a few additional features, beyond these basics, that are in store for the 2025 model year.