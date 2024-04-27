5 New Honda Pilot Features To Be Excited About
The Honda Pilot has been around for over two decades, but new generations have pretty much always given Honda enthusiasts something to look forward to. For instance, the 2023 Honda Pilot featured larger dimensions, which saw a corresponding increase in interior space and legroom, making it all the more ideal for outdoor adventures.
The updated 2025 Honda Pilot is no different in innovation and features. Honda claims that this family SUV is the "largest and most powerful" three-row SUV it has ever produced. The updated model features a combination of styling elements and on-road and off-road capabilities that make it a good choice for people looking for a vehicle that can deliver visual appeal, power, and comfort.
For the current model year, Honda has released six trims — the Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite, and Black Edition. Each of these Honda trims is made in America at the company's Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama. Prices for the Pilot start at $39,900 (not including the destination and handling charge) and can increase based on the trim, drivetrain, and other customization options chosen. Here are a few additional features, beyond these basics, that are in store for the 2025 model year.
The Black Edition's aggressive design
Honda has launched the Black Edition, which sits right at the top of the Pilot's lineup, for the 2025 model year. Priced at $54,280, this new trim is more aggressive than others. In keeping with its name, this three-row SUV boasts Gloss Black 20-inch alloy wheels with a matching upper-side mirror housing and grille bar. Parts of the vehicle also feature blackout treatments that are in line with the dark aesthetic. Finally, there's a Black Edition badge on both the grille and tailgate, which sets this premium trim apart from others.
The thoughtfully placed red accents in the upscale interior and matching console lighting elevate the SUV's visual appeal by adding some contrast. While the Black Edition is undoubtedly a good-looking SUV, Honda does not compromise on functionality and comfort. The SUV features three rows of spacious seating with ergonomic controls and premium interior amenities, making it an ideal daily driver.
Expectedly, all-wheel drive is standard, which makes this car suitable for driving in more challenging weather conditions. Furthermore, the Black Edition does a pretty good job of balancing performance with power, given that it delivers a reasonable mileage of 19 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway — 21 miles combined.
Off-road capabilities of the TrailSport
While the Pilot is an off-road-capable SUV, the TrailSport trim, in particular, is one of the best Honda SUVs for off-road travel, given that it is designed with features that help it excel in rugged conditions. This trim features all-wheel drive as standard for more stability and traction on rain-slicked and snowy roads. It also boasts additional ground clearance and steel skid plates, helping you navigate obstacles effectively when off-roading, which, in turn, reduces the chances of your SUV's undercarriage getting damaged.
The vehicle features an off-road-tuned suspension system that helps improve the overall ride quality by smoothing bumps on rough terrain. The SUV also comes with all-terrain tires that have deeper grooves for better traction. This is handy if you're driving on uneven surfaces or snow-covered roads. Designed with a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs, the TrailSport is equipped to handle heavy loads during your off-road travel.
It's important to note that even though the TrailSport is designed to weather the harsher conditions of off-road travel, it does not compromise on comfort or handling. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with durable seating and Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control. It's also aesthetically pleasing, with striking orange stitching on the steering wheel, seats, and door panels. Like all other trims in this lineup, the TrailSport offers standard amenities like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A sliding panoramic sunroof, Qi-compatible wireless charging, four USB-C charging ports, a 7" driver information interface screen, and 12-volt power outlets are a few of the other standard features.
Enhanced safety features, thanks to Honda Sensing
In late 2021, Honda announced it was introducing the Sensing 360 safety and driver assistance system in select geographies. At the time, Honda said it would have Sensing 360 available on all models in most markets by 2030. This suite of safety features is now available on Pilot trims as standard.
This safety system has a Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), which provides alerts if there's a potential collision risk with a vehicle or pedestrian. This system can even automatically apply the brakes in the event of a collision. Additionally, there's a Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) designed to help you avoid accidentally crossing lane lines. RDM can steer or brake your car to bring it back to the lane you deviated from.
Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) is another helpful feature that keeps track of road signs by displaying this information on the Head-Up Display or the digital instrument cluster. This suite of safety features also includes other technologies like Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Adaptive Cruise Control, to name a few.
Customization choices with post-production option packages
While features vary from trim to trim, Honda offers the option to customize your Pilot by opting for a post-production option package. One of the most popular option packages is the HPD Package, which draws inspiration from Honda's racing heritage. In line with this, the HPD Package creates a more aggressive aesthetic with either bronze or black HPD wheels, special HPD graphics, HPD center caps, and more. This is one of the many post-production option packages that Honda has specifically designed for the 2025 Pilot.
You can also opt for one of the dealer-installed standard accessory packages to protect your car from the elements and keep it safe. For instance, the All-Season Protection Package I comes with all-season floor mats, a folding cargo tray, and a splash guard set. The All-Season Protection Package II comes with all-season floor mats, a folding cargo tray, and wheel locks, while the All-Season Protection Package III includes a folding cargo tray, splash guard set, and wheel locks. Keep in mind, though, that packages cost extra.
Convenience-focused features
Given Honda's claim of the 2025 Pilot being the "ultimate family SUV," it's no surprise that this model includes a range of convenience-focused features. For instance, new Pilot models have a hands-free power tailgate feature, which allows you to access the rear cargo space by kicking under the bumper of the SUV. Similarly, when you're done, you can press the Walk Away Close button located in the cargo area to have the tailgate as well as doors close and lock. If you enjoy this hands-free functionality, you'll also appreciate HondaLink Subscription Services that offer a range of perks, including the option to lock and unlock the doors to your SUV from your smartphone.
Another noteworthy feature is Honda's CabinTalk. This lets you talk to your passengers through the rear speakers. While it may not seem like much, this underrated feature may come in handy during longer road trips when you need to communicate with people in the third row without having to shout across the SUV.