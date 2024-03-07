Where Are Honda Cars Made Today?
Hondas are some of the most popular cars on the road today. They have a reputation for extreme reliability and come with an accessible and affordable price tag that's hard to beat. From office commuters to weekend warriors and professional tuners, Honda lovers are everywhere, and you'll be hard-pressed to walk into any shop, business, school, or neighborhood without encountering at least one or two die-hard enthusiasts. With so many Honda drivers on the road, you might wonder where Hondas are made. Most people know that Honda is a Japanese brand. But that doesn't necessarily mean that all Honda cars are built there. In fact, most Hondas you see cruising American streets today were manufactured here in the U.S.
That's right. According to Honda, more than 66% of all Honda cars sold in the United States in 2022 were produced in the States. Honda operates vehicle manufacturing plants across the U.S., with some of the biggest plants located in Ohio, Indiana, and Alabama. Additionally, the automaker maintains engine and parts production plants in various U.S. states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Honda's U.S. manufacturing locations through the years
Honda opened its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Ohio in 1979. While initially, the Ohio plant only produced Honda motorcycles, within three years, Honda expanded the facility into a one-million-square-foot plant to build Accords and Civics, cars that would become icons of the Honda brand. The automaker continued to grow in Ohio, quickly developing new transmission and engine manufacturing plants, enabling Honda to export U.S.-built cars and other components to foreign markets, including its home country, Japan.
Nowadays, Honda operates manufacturing facilities in several U.S. states, and in 2014, Honda celebrated the production of its 10-millionth U.S.-built Honda Accord. If you're wondering where individual Honda cars are built here in the States, many of the most popular Honda models are produced in Ohio. The Honda Accord, Honda Accord Hybrid, Acura TLX, Acura TLX Type S, Acura Integra, and Acura Integra Type S are all built in the Marysville plant, while the Honda CRV, Honda CRV Hybrid, Acura MDX, and Acura RDX are manufactured in the East Liberty facility. The remaining U.S.-built cars come from facilities in Alabama and Indiana. Honda Odysseys, Passports, Pilots, Ridgelines, and Trailsport models are built in Lincoln, Alabama. The Greensburg, Indiana plant produces Honda Civics, Honda CRVs, and Honda CRV Hybrids.
While 66% of the Honda cars sold in the U.S. are produced right here in the States, the remaining Hondas built for the U.S. market come from plants in Mexico and Japan.
Honda's other manufacturing locations in the U.S.
Honda doesn't just build cars here in the States. They also manufacture various vehicle components, like engines and transmissions, as well as other products, like airplanes and ATVs. Honda maintains manufacturing facilities for these products in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia. The company builds engines and transmissions in plants located in Lincoln, Alabama; Ana, Ohio; Russells Point, Ohio; and Tallapoosa, Georgia. Facilities in Timmonsville, South Carolina, are responsible for ATVs and side x side utility vehicles, while plants in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Burlington, North Carolina, manufacture airplanes and airplane engines.
Honda's tradition of U.S. manufacturing dates back several decades. If you're interested in purchasing a new Honda car or other product and want to ensure that it's U.S.-made, visit your local Honda dealership, where an associate can answer all your questions and tell you exactly where your chosen vehicle was built.