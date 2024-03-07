Where Are Honda Cars Made Today?

Hondas are some of the most popular cars on the road today. They have a reputation for extreme reliability and come with an accessible and affordable price tag that's hard to beat. From office commuters to weekend warriors and professional tuners, Honda lovers are everywhere, and you'll be hard-pressed to walk into any shop, business, school, or neighborhood without encountering at least one or two die-hard enthusiasts. With so many Honda drivers on the road, you might wonder where Hondas are made. Most people know that Honda is a Japanese brand. But that doesn't necessarily mean that all Honda cars are built there. In fact, most Hondas you see cruising American streets today were manufactured here in the U.S.

That's right. According to Honda, more than 66% of all Honda cars sold in the United States in 2022 were produced in the States. Honda operates vehicle manufacturing plants across the U.S., with some of the biggest plants located in Ohio, Indiana, and Alabama. Additionally, the automaker maintains engine and parts production plants in various U.S. states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.