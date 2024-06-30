10 Of The Most Successful Models In Honda History

The Accord is another of Honda's most long-running nameplates, having been in constant production since 1976. Much like the Civic, it has seen 11 generations to date, with a steady evolution between each. Although the Accord is most recognized as a sedan, it was initially developed as a three-door hatchback, designed to be a more upmarket alternative to the Civic. However, the sedan variant, introduced in 1979, became the top choice with buyers by the time the second generation of the car debuted in 1981.

For its first few generations, the Accord remained largely the same across every region in which it was sold, but with the launch of the sixth-generation car in 1997, a new strategy was piloted. Honda built different Accords for Europe, Asia, and America, each with mechanical and stylistic differences designed to appeal to buyers in that region. Honda's American-market Accords were made in America, having become the first Japanese-badged car to be made in the U.S. in 1982.

The current generation Honda Accord might be very different under the hood compared to the original generation, with a hybrid powertrain now offered, but the car's appeal remains much the same as it always has been. Much like the CVCC engine that appeared in the first generation Accord, the latest Accord Hybrid's powertrain is unwaveringly efficient, while its cabin is both thoughtfully designed and suitably spacious.