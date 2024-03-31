Everything To Know About Honda F-Series Engines

Honda is famous for its four-cylinder engines, with several distinct series fulfilling a variety of purposes. The F-Series is one of the more unusual series, as it wasn't initially developed as a high-performance engine line until the introduction of the F20C. The high-revving four-cylinder remains one of the best-known JDM engines of its era and is widely considered to be among the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever made. But, like many Honda engines, the F-Series was a versatile family that also featured in a wide range of cars from a British luxury sedan to an all-American coupe.

These weren't the highest horsepower engines Honda ever built: Aside from the F20C and F22C1, the other engines in the F-Series family never gained much of a reputation among enthusiasts, with the H-Series and K-Series instead being the preferred engine swap options for many. Instead, the F-Series served mostly as efficient, reliable workhorses, pushing out respectable power figures in the strong-selling Accord sedan and its derivatives.