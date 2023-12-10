10 Of The Most Impressive Naturally Aspirated Engines Ever Made

In the face of increasingly stringent emissions restrictions and rising gas prices, turbocharged engines seem like the obvious choice for car manufacturers. They allow for smaller displacement engines without compromising on overall power, and as a result they've become increasingly ubiquitous across all segments of the combustion car market. However, most enthusiasts will still have a soft spot for a great naturally aspirated engine.

The best of them boast thundering soundtracks and vast reserves of power while delivering the mechanical, connected driving experience that's increasingly difficult to find in modern cars. Well, modern affordable cars anyway -– as you'll see below, many of today's greatest hypercars still rely on engines without forced induction.

It's impossible to narrow down history's greatest naturally aspirated engines into one definitive list, so instead we've picked 10 of our favorites from past and present that offer particularly impressive power, pedigree, reliability, or a mix of all three. Each one was groundbreaking when it debuted and remains beloved by enthusiasts today.